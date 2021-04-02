Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada : scraps Transat deal on EU headwinds, other bidder returns

04/02/2021 | 06:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Air Canada airplanes are pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond,

(Reuters) - Air Canada scrapped its proposed acquisition of Transat AT Inc on Friday after being advised by the European Commission that it would still face high regulatory hurdles, clearing the way for other domestic suitors for the tour operator.

Canada's largest airline said that after recent discussions with the European Commission (EC), it had become evident the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the offered remedy package the carrier made earlier this year.

Quebec businessman Pierre Karl Péladeau said on Friday that his December offer for Transat was still available.

Montreal-based Air Canada said it had offered "a significant package of remedies" to satisfy EC anti-trust concerns around competition.

"Air Canada has concluded that providing additional, onerous remedies, which may still not secure an EC approval, would significantly compromise" its ability to compete internationally and recover from the effects of the pandemic on air travel, the airline said in a statement.

Air Canada in February refused to extend the deadline for its C$188.7 million ($150.19 million) deal for Transat, after European regulators did not give the go-ahead for the buyout.

The two companies had agreed in June 2019 on the acquisition, the terms of which were subsequently amended in August 2019 and then revised in October 2020 as a result of the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said Air Canada offered insufficient concessions to address competition concerns.

"While the coronavirus outbreak has strongly impacted the airline sector, the preservation of competitive market structures is essential to ensure that the recovery can be swift and strong," she said in a statement.

"The proposed transaction would raise competition concerns on a large number of transatlantic routes. Based on the results of the market test, the remedies offered appeared insufficient."

The Canadian government said protecting jobs at Transat and preserving the long-term viability of the company, also based in Montreal, is the most important thing for the government.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement that he had spoken with Transat and the two sides were "examining next steps".

Airlines have been in talks with the federal government since November about a possible aid package, so far to no avail.

Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon also said the provincial government "will not leave Transat without support."

Québecor Inc Chief Executive Péladeau said he had made a new offer for Transat in December and that it was still available. Péladeau, who previously attempted to acquire Transat in his personal capacity as a businessman, said his offer would keep the tour operator independent and competitive.

"This proposition is still valid and included certain conditions that Mr. Peladeau wants to lift quickly in order to to remove the uncertainty the company has found itself in during several months," the statement said.

A Transat spokesman said the airline's priority was securing financing and its recovery plan.

"We will also review all our options, including the pursuit of the corporation's business plan and Mr. Péladeau's proposal," Christophe Hennebelle said in an emailed statement.

Transat has said it needed at least C$500 million in new financing in 2021. It also has a C$250 million short-term subordinated credit facility due on June 30.

The tour operator said it was at an "advanced stage" of discussions on federal government support for the airline sector and accessing Ottawa support for business affected by the pandemic.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who co-founded Transat in 1986, said in February that the province was looking at different scenarios for Transat, with or without Air Canada.

Air Canada has agreed to pay a C$12.5 million termination payment to Transat.

($1 = 1.2564 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal, additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Marguerita Choy; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Marguerita Choy)

By Arunima Kumar and Allison Lampert


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 1.15% 26.45 Delayed Quote.16.16%
TRANSAT A.T. INC. -1.26% 5.49 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about AIR CANADA
04/02AIR CANADA  : scraps Transat deal on EU headwinds, other bidder returns
RE
04/02TRANSAT A T  : Quebec businessman Peladeau says his Transat offer still availabl..
RE
04/02Quebec businessman peladeau says his december offer for air transat still val..
RE
04/02AIR CANADA  : Transat call off $190 million deal after European approval denied
AQ
04/02AIR CANADA  : scraps Transat deal on EU headwinds, other bidder returns
RE
04/02AIR CANADA  : and Transat A.T. Inc. Agree to Terminate Arrangement Agreement
AQ
04/01AIR CANADA  : Edmonton International Airport - EIA focuses on COVID-19 safety ah..
AQ
03/31AIR CANADA  : Further Extends Aeroplan Elite Status and Provides Additional Flex..
AQ
03/24Canada's WestJet Airlines restores routes as COVID-19 shots raise hope of sum..
RE
03/24Canada's WestJet Airlines restores routes as COVID-19 shots raise hope of sum..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 561 M 6 007 M 6 007 M
Net income 2021 -1 838 M -1 460 M -1 460 M
Net Debt 2021 8 367 M 6 647 M 6 647 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 889 M 7 075 M 7 062 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 22 200
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 28,80 CAD
Last Close Price 26,45 CAD
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Stewart Rousseau President & Chief Executive Officer
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA16.16%7 073
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.21.44%31 052
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.84%22 405
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.33.69%18 414
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.15%17 513
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED23.38%14 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ