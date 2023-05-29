Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Air Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:16:23 2023-05-29 pm EDT
21.87 CAD   +0.55%
05:20pAir Canada pilots end 10-year contract framework, eye bargaining
RE
01:32aAir Canada reveals winter sun schedule to popular vacation destinations
AQ
05/26WestJet, pilots in tentative deal for 24% hourly raise over 4 years, document shows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada pilots end 10-year contract framework, eye bargaining

05/29/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Airplanes at Toronto Pearson airport

MONTREAL, May 29 (Reuters) - Air Canada's pilots have ended a decade-long contract framework, opening the door to "full bargaining this summer," their union leadership said on Monday in a note to members seen by Reuters.

Air Canada pilots have previously said they are pressing for "historic" gains to narrow the earnings gap with higher-paid aviators at U.S. carriers.

Their counterparts at Onex Corp's WestJet Airlines reached a tentative agreement that would offer a 24% hourly raise over four years, plus other pay and benefits.

The estimated 4,500 pilots at Canada's largest carrier have received a 2% wage increase per year since reaching a deal in 2014.

The union had a Monday deadline for using a type of escape clause that would allow for negotiations this year. The agreement now runs until Sept. 29, 2023, although its provisions will apply beyond that date.

"We were willing to meet with the company if they wanted to provide us with a substantial proposal that would further our membership’s goals," said the letter, adding Air Canada did not seek to open discussions.

The Air Canada pilots group, which joined the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) this month, said in a separate document it expects a notice to bargain to be provided in early June.

"Our pilots may elect to use the option that was available to them to initiate bargaining for a new collective agreement," Montreal-based Air Canada said in an emailed statement.

"The current agreement, which has been in place for nine years, is testimony of the productive relationship we have with our pilots."

U.S. pilots made gains in a recent

tentative agreement

with American Airlines and a separate deal with Delta Air Lines which delivers a 34% pay increase over four years.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 0.55% 21.87 Delayed Quote.12.17%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.21% 14.35 Delayed Quote.12.81%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 0.39% 35.89 Delayed Quote.9.22%
ONEX CORPORATION 1.99% 63.44 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
All news about AIR CANADA
05:20pAir Canada pilots end 10-year contract framework, eye bargaining
RE
01:32aAir Canada reveals winter sun schedule to popular vacation destinations
AQ
05/26WestJet, pilots in tentative deal for 24% hourly raise over 4 years, document shows
RE
05/26WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
AQ
05/26Soaring airline customer complaints push global legislators to act
RE
05/25Air Canada briefly grounds flights due to computer system problem
AQ
05/25Air Canada technical problem leads to temporary ground stop
RE
05/25Air Canada Brief: Cites Overall 8% More Sun Capacity Vs 2019 Pre-pandem..
MT
05/25Air Canada Brief: New flights from Toronto to Monterrey and Fort-de-Fra..
MT
05/25Air Canada Brief: Up 1.3% After Unveiling its "Most Comprehensive" Wint..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 318 M 15 687 M 15 687 M
Net income 2023 1 245 M 916 M 916 M
Net Debt 2023 6 819 M 5 018 M 5 018 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,40x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 796 M 5 737 M 5 737 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 34 500
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 21,75 CAD
Average target price 29,52 CAD
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stewart Rousseau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Craig Landry Executive Vice President-Operations
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR CANADA12.17%5 717
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED17.18%24 832
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.22%23 067
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC38.21%20 566
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.94%18 133
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.25.36%15 500
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer