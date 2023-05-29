Air Canada pilots end 10-year contract framework, eye bargaining

MONTREAL, May 29 (Reuters) - Air Canada's pilots
have ended a decade-long contract framework, opening the door to
"full bargaining this summer," their union leadership said on
Monday in a note to members seen by Reuters.
Air Canada pilots have previously said they are pressing for
"historic" gains to narrow the earnings gap with higher-paid
aviators at U.S. carriers.
Their counterparts at Onex Corp's WestJet
Airlines reached a tentative agreement that would offer a 24%
hourly raise over four years, plus other pay and benefits.
The estimated 4,500 pilots at Canada's largest carrier have
received a 2% wage increase per year since reaching a deal in
2014.
The union had a Monday deadline for using a type of
escape clause that would allow for negotiations this year. The
agreement now runs until Sept. 29, 2023, although its provisions
will apply beyond that date.
"We were willing to meet with the company if they wanted to
provide us with a substantial proposal that would further our
membership’s goals," said the letter, adding Air Canada did not
seek to open discussions.
The Air Canada pilots group, which joined the Air Line
Pilots Association (ALPA) this month, said in a separate
document it expects a notice to bargain to be provided in early
June.
"Our pilots may elect to use the option that was
available to them to initiate bargaining for a new collective
agreement," Montreal-based Air Canada said in an emailed
statement.
"The current agreement, which has been in place for nine
years, is testimony of the productive relationship we have with
our pilots."
U.S. pilots made gains in a recent
tentative agreement
with American Airlines and a separate deal with
Delta Air Lines which delivers a 34% pay increase over
four years.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Chris
Reese)