Air Canada : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales

International air travel remains severely affected around the globe because of border restrictions by many countries.

As a result, carriers including Air Canada have cut thousands of jobs to save costs and sought government aid to keep operations afloat.

Air Canada said third-quarter net cash burn slowed to C$9 million per day on average, compared with about C$19 million per day in the second quarter.

The airline forecast cash burn of between C$12 million and C$14 million per day on average for the current quarter.

Air Canada reported a loss of C$685 million ($526 million), or C$2.31 per share, for the third quarter, compared with a profit of C$636 million, or C$2.35 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue plunged about 86% to C$757 million, but the decline slowed from 89% in the second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected Air Canada to lose C$2.60 per share in the third quarter on revenue $1.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

