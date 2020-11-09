Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/06 04:00:00 pm
15.82 CAD   -3.30%
06:13aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:12aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:01aAIR CANADA : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 06:13am EST
Air Canada signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond,

(Reuters) - Air Canada posted its third straight quarterly loss on Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic crippled air travel forcing Canada's biggest airline to cut the majority of its flights.

International air travel remains severely affected around the globe because of border restrictions by many countries.

As a result, carriers including Air Canada have cut thousands of jobs to save costs and sought government aid to keep operations afloat.

Air Canada said third-quarter net cash burn slowed to C$9 million per day on average, compared with about C$19 million per day in the second quarter.

The airline forecast cash burn of between C$12 million and C$14 million per day on average for the current quarter.

Air Canada reported a loss of C$685 million ($526 million), or C$2.31 per share, for the third quarter, compared with a profit of C$636 million, or C$2.35 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue plunged about 86% to C$757 million, but the decline slowed from 89% in the second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected Air Canada to lose C$2.60 per share in the third quarter on revenue $1.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIR CANADA
06:13aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:12aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:01aAIR CANADA : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
11/08AIR CANADA : Canada ready for talks on aid to airlines, which could include loan..
RE
11/08AIR CANADA : Canada ready for talks on aid to airlines, which could include loan..
RE
11/06TRANSAT A T : European Commission delays decision on Air Canada purchase of Tran..
AQ
11/06Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
11/06AIR CANADA : EU extends deadline for decision on Air Canada-Transat deal
RE
11/06AIR CANADA : Airlines' 'bait-and-switch' strategy lures customers to flights tha..
AQ
11/05EXCLUSIVE : Canada eyeing loans for airlines that are 'running out of runway' - ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 756 M 5 184 M 5 184 M
Net income 2020 -4 042 M -3 102 M -3 102 M
Net Debt 2020 6 738 M 5 170 M 5 170 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 694 M 3 603 M 3 602 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 22,56 CAD
Last Close Price 15,82 CAD
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Michael Stewart Rousseau Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-67.39%3 603
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-46.27%19 956
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.95%17 818
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.77%13 418
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-15.46%11 973
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-60.63%10 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group