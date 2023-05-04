Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Air Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
18.34 CAD   -2.39%
05:59pAir Canada raises full-year core profit outlook on strong demand
RE
05:19pAir Canada Brief: Updating its 2023 Financial and Capacity Guidance
MT
05:16pAir Canada Updates 2023 Guidance
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada raises full-year core profit outlook on strong demand

05/04/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman waits at Logan International Airport in Boston

(Reuters) - Air Canada on Thursday raised its full-year forecast for core profit, citing a stronger-than-anticipated demand environment and lower-than-expected fuel costs.

The move comes as easing restrictions spurred leisure and international travel demand, helping carriers to mitigate cost pressures even as rising inflation is making leisure activities more expensive.

Canada's largest carrier said it now expects 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at about $3.5 - $4.0 billion, up from prior outlook of about $2.5 - $3.0 billion.

In February, Air Canada Chief Executive Michael Rousseau said travel demand for leisure and visiting friends and relatives is making up for lower demand by business travellers.

The carrier said it expects its 2023 capacity to increase by about 23% from a year earlier to hit 90% of pre-pandemic levels, but down from 24% forecast earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
All news about AIR CANADA
05:59pAir Canada raises full-year core profit outlook on strong demand
RE
05:19pAir Canada Brief: Updating its 2023 Financial and Capacity Guidance
MT
05:16pAir Canada Updates 2023 Guidance
PR
09:31aRefile of Correction -- Teck Resources and CP Rail ..
MT
09:26aTeck Resources and Air Canada Brief: Teck and CPKC A..
MT
09:01aAir Canada Hosts Annual Shareholder Meeting May 12, 2023
AQ
08:02aAeroplan Leads North American Airline Loyalty Programs at the Prestigious 2023 Freddie ..
AQ
05/03Air Canada, Bell Join Forces to Offer Connectivity to Air Canada Customers
MT
05/03Bell and Air Canada Join Forces, Unlocking Significant Benefits for Customers In-Flight..
AQ
05/03BCE and Air Canada Brief: Bell and Air Canada Join Forces; Bell..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 20 522 M 15 110 M 15 110 M
Net income 2023 286 M 210 M 210 M
Net Debt 2023 7 659 M 5 639 M 5 639 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 735 M 4 959 M 4 959 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 30 500
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,34 CAD
Average target price 26,72 CAD
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stewart Rousseau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Craig Landry Executive Vice President-Operations
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR CANADA-3.09%4 945
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.97%28 398
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.72%21 944
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.86%21 936
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.11%18 770
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.87%18 354
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer