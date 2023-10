Oct 30 (Reuters) - Air Canada reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss on Monday, as the carrier benefited from strong demand for international travel.

Canada's largest airline posted net profit of C$1.25 billion, or C$3.08 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with the net loss of C$508 million, or C$1.42 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)