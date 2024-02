February 16, 2024 at 06:03 am EST

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Air Canada reported a smaller adjusted loss on Friday, as Canada's largest carrier benefited from resilient demand for international travel after consumers choose experiences over spending on goods.

The carrier's fourth-quarter adjusted loss narrowed to C$44 million ($32.64 million), or C$0.12 per share, from C$217 million, or C$0.61 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3480 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)