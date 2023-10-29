Air Canada's inaugural flight departed from Vancouver on Oct. 28 and has arrived in Dubai, linking Western Canada with the Middle East. Air Canada's international onboard services showcase some of Canada's best culinary talent through Air Canada's panel of celebrated chefs, comprising award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chefs Antonio Park and Jérôme Ferrer.

Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest. Customers have opportunities to collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits including Air Canada's exclusive Signature Suite at YVR. The Vancouver and Dubai flights are operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class.