Air Canada is an airline company. The Company is a provider of scheduled passenger services in the Canadian market, the Canada-United States (U.S.) transborder market and in the international market to and from Canada. It also offers air cargo services on domestic and U.S. transborder routes as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America and Australia. Its Aeroplan program is a travel loyalty program, which allows individuals to enroll as members and accumulate Aeroplan points through travel on Air Canada and select partners. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to various destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights. Its Air Canada Vacations is a tour operator, which is engaged in developing, marketing, and distributing vacation travel packages in the outbound/inbound leisure travel market. Air Canada Rouge is Air Canada's leisure carrier.

Sector Airlines