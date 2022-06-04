Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Air Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/03 04:15:06 pm EDT
21.29 CAD   -2.20%
05:26aAir Canada sees travel demand in Asia rebound by end of 2023 executive says
RE
06/02Air Canada Resumes Service at Hartsfield-Jackson; Media invited to participate in gate event at International Terminal
AQ
06/02Drone Delivery Canada Says Project With Edmonton International Airport Commercially Operational
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada sees travel demand in Asia rebound by end of 2023 executive says

06/04/2022 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Air Canada planes in Toronto

TOKYO (Reuters) - Air Canada is expecting a demand for flights between Canada and the Asia-Pacific to recover to a near pre-pandemic level by December next year, a top regional executive said on Saturday.

Currently, the routes between Canada and the Asia-Pacific run at 30% of the 2019 capacity, but the capacity is expected to double by the end of December, said Kiyo Weiss, the airline's sales director for the Asia-Pacific.

The airline is also considering adding flights to a new destination in the Asia-Pacific in the near future to cater for pent-up demand in leisure travel, she said.

"Probably we'll make a decision within a month or so," Weiss said, without providing further details.

Canada's largest carrier is seeking to augment its presence in the region to meet high demand, particularly from Southeast Asian countries, as the area recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline on Saturday resumed direct flights between Montreal and Tokyo's Narita airport that had been disrupted by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AIR CANADA
05:26aAir Canada sees travel demand in Asia rebound by end of 2023 executive says
RE
06/02Air Canada Resumes Service at Hartsfield-Jackson; Media invited to participate in gate ..
AQ
06/02Drone Delivery Canada Says Project With Edmonton International Airport Commercially Ope..
MT
06/01Regulator rules Flair Airlines is Canadian; upstart carrier can keep its licence
AQ
06/01Air Canada Wins Five Top Honours in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards and Wher..
AQ
05/31North American touch downs make Auckland Airport most connected in Australasia
AQ
05/30Aeroplan members can now earn points for online LCBO purchases
AQ
05/24Air Canada Begins Nonstop Flights Between San Diego International Airport and Montreal
AQ
05/20RBC Capital Markets Notes Strong Demand Outlook For Aerospace Industry
MT
05/20BA owner IAG snubs Airbus for Boeing deal
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 798 M 12 556 M 12 556 M
Net income 2022 -1 074 M -853 M -853 M
Net Debt 2022 7 387 M 5 871 M 5 871 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 621 M 6 057 M 6 057 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 27 300
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 21,29 CAD
Average target price 29,71 CAD
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stewart Rousseau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Craig Landry Executive Vice President-Operations
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR CANADA0.76%6 057
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.38%24 706
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.41%17 453
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.25%16 831
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.99%14 646
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.48%14 517