Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada slashes Transat buyout price by nearly 75% as COVID-19 hits traffic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 02:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Calin Rovinescu, CEO of Air Canada speaks during a panel discussion on Cyber Security at the 2016 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin

(Reuters) - Air Canada has slashed its price to buy Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc, with the deal now worth about C$188.7 million ($143.86 million), down from C$720 million, as COVID-19 weighs on travel demand, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

The country's largest carrier had secured Transat shareholders' approval for the deal last year with an C$18.00 a share bid, to bolster its then thriving leisure business.

But with the pandemic grounding flights globally, Air Canada faced shareholder pressure to renegotiate the deal which is still pending approval from European and Canadian regulators, Reuters reported in May.

Montreal-based Air Canada, like many of its global peers, has slashed flights, suspended financial forecasts and sought government aid as the industry deals with its worst slump.

Companies have been cancelling deals amid COVID-19 uncertainty, with aircraft parts suppliers Hexcel Corp and Woodward Inc abandoning their planned $6.4 billion all-stock merger in April.

Under revised terms of the deal, Air Canada said it will acquire all shares of Transat for C$5 per share, representing a premium of about 30.5% to Transat's last close on Friday.

"Air Canada intends to complete its acquisition of Transat, at a reduced price and on modified terms," said Calin Rovinescu, the carrier's chief executive officer, in a statement.

"Consummating the initial deal at $18.00 was not an option that was viable given the full set of circumstances the Corporation is facing," Jean-Yves Leblanc, chair of the special committee of the board of Transat said in a statement.

As part of the deal, Transat has also secured a new C$250 million short-term loan facility, Transat said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -4.00% 16.09 Delayed Quote.-65.45%
HEXCEL CORPORATION -3.06% 37.02 Delayed Quote.-49.50%
TRANSAT A.T. INC. 0.79% 3.83 Delayed Quote.-75.97%
WOODWARD, INC. 0.63% 86.74 Delayed Quote.-27.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIR CANADA
02:18pAIR CANADA : reaches new agreement to acquire Transat AT at a reduced price
AQ
02:10pAir Canada slashes Transat buyout price by nearly 75% as COVID-19 hits traffi..
RE
12:00pAIR CANADA : and Transat A.T. Inc. Conclude Amended Transaction for Combination ..
AQ
10/08AIR CANADA : to Pilot Application of TraceSCAN Technology for COVID-19 Contact T..
AQ
10/08AIR CANADA : raises nearly $500 million by selling, leasing back nine Boeing 737..
AQ
10/08AIR CANADA : Completes Aircraft Sale and Leaseback Transactions
AQ
10/07AIR CANADA : to Pilot Application of TraceSCAN Technology for COVID-19 Contact T..
AQ
10/05AIR CANADA : N.L. advises passengers on Air Canada flight to isolate and get tes..
AQ
10/01Canadian aviation sector to be permanently hurt without aid, unions say
RE
10/01AIR CANADA : Airline unions call on Ottawa for $7 billion in loans for ailing in..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 017 M 5 344 M 5 344 M
Net income 2020 -3 989 M -3 038 M -3 038 M
Net Debt 2020 6 852 M 5 218 M 5 218 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 774 M 3 635 M 3 635 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 23,00 CAD
Last Close Price 16,09 CAD
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-65.45%3 787
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-43.90%20 843
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-14.46%16 641
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.89%13 627
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-18.32%12 054
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-57.86%10 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group