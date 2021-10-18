Air Canada : to Launch New Flights Connecting Toronto to Santo Domingo

Two flights per week beginning Dec. 16

Convenient connections across Canada via airline's Toronto global hub

MONTREAL, October 18, 2021 -Air Canada today announced it will launch new seasonal service between Toronto and Santo Domingo as the airline continues rebuilding its North American network. Air Canada's new Santo Domingo flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Dec. 16 onboard Air Canada Rouge aircraft featuring Premium Rouge and Economy services, product enhancements including upgraded streaming entertainment and options to purchase high-speed wi-fi. Seats are available for sale through all booking channels including aircanada.com and via travel agents.

"As travel restrictions ease, we are committed to rebuilding our international network to connect the world to Canada, reunite people with families, friends, and business colleagues," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada. "Our Santo Domingo flights connect to and from our flights across Canada at our Toronto global hub to offer easy and convenient access to Dominican Republic's capital city, a destination that is steeped in rich culture, history including location of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in addition to being the country's commercial and financial centre. With our industry-leading CleanCare+ biosafety protocols, Air Canada has health and safety as its top priority. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard."

"We are delighted to receive at SDQ this new direct flight from YYZ with Air Canada, which will allow more Canadian tourists to visit the magnificent hotels and the wide variety of recreation and entertainment options the Dominican Republic has to offer. This route will also serve the growing business and visiting friends and relatives demand; and will allow to expand the growing cargo exchange between both countries," said Fabien Gourdon, Chief Commercial Officer of Aerodom.

Flight Route Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Day of Operation AC1722 Toronto to Santo Domingo 09:05 14:25 Airbus A321 and A319 Tuesday, Thursday AC1723 Santo Domingo to Toronto 15:40 19:15 Airbus A321 and A319 Tuesday, Thursday

Customers can also collect and redeem Aeroplan points through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges in Canada, priority boarding and other benefits, where available.

Travelling internationally? Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for information on the latest government entry requirements.

Foreign nationals who have been fully vaccinated with Government of Canada-accepted vaccines at least 14 days prior and who meet specific entry requirements may enter Canada for non-essential travel. See the Government of Canada's full list of requirements for travellers entering Canada.

Air Canada's commercial schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions which may change with little notice. Passengers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase.

Travel Policy: Book with confidence

Air Canada's new refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. It offers customers the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2019 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

