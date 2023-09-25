By Adriano Marchese

Air Canada has placed an order for 18 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft as it looks to replace older wide-body planes in its fleet.

The Canadian airline said Monday the new order is with Boeing, and it expects the delivery of the new aircraft to begin as early as the fourth quarter of 2025.

The new Dreamliners are set to replace older, less efficient wide-body aircraft that Air Canada currently deploys in its fleet.

The agreement also includes options for another 12 of the 787-10 aircraft, which Air Canada said could provide flexibility for growth to meet future customer demand.

The 787-10 is the largest model of the Dreamliner models and can carry about 330 passengers and has 175 cubic meters of cargo volume.

Air Canada currently operates 30 of the 787-9 and eight of the 787-8 versions of the Dreamliner, it said, with two more 787-9 aircraft scheduled for delivery from a previous order.

The order is part of an Air Canada's fleet renewal program, which includes deliveries of new Airbus A220 aircraft and plans to acquire 28 extra-long range versions of the Airbus A321neo aircraft, also set to begin in 2025.

