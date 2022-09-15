Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Air Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:43 2022-09-15 am EDT
19.15 CAD   +2.30%
09:52aAir Canada to buy 30 electric planes from Heart Aerospace
RE
08:54aAir Canada signs deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft from Heart Aerospace
AQ
08:22aAir Canada To Acquire 30 ES-30 Electric Regional Aircraft from Heart Aerospace
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada to buy 30 electric planes from Heart Aerospace

09/15/2022 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Airplanes at Toronto Pearson airport

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Air Canada on Thursday said it would purchase 30 electric-hybrid regional aircraft from Heart Aerospace, as more airlines turn to new technologies to lower emissions and fuel costs.

Global airlines are stepping up plans to tackle climate change as they face mounting pressure from regulators and environmental groups over the impact of billions of extra passengers expected to take to the skies in coming decades.

Sweden-based Heart's battery-powered aircraft under development will have capacity for up to 30 passengers and generate zero emissions when they enter service, which is expected in 2028, Canada's largest carrier said in a release.

The release did not disclose a value for the deal.

Air Canada's agreement, which also includes a $5 million equity stake in Heart Aerospace, follows a 2021 deal by U.S. carrier United Airlines to acquire 100 19-seat planes from the startup.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 2.19% 19.15 Delayed Quote.-11.41%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 0.96% 38.855 Delayed Quote.-12.22%
All news about AIR CANADA
09:52aAir Canada to buy 30 electric planes from Heart Aerospace
RE
08:54aAir Canada signs deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft from Heart Aerospace
AQ
08:22aAir Canada To Acquire 30 ES-30 Electric Regional Aircraft from Heart Aerospace
MT
08:06aAIR CANADA BRIEF : Says To Acquire 30 ES-30 Electric Regional Aircraft from Heart Aerospac..
MT
08:01aAir Canada to Acquire 30 ES-30 Electric Regional Aircraft from Heart Aerospace
AQ
09/14The Calgary Airport Authority Hosts Emergency Preparedness Exercise
AQ
09/14Air Canada Becomes First Airline to Receive IATA Recertification For the Safe Transport..
AQ
09/12Pangea Expands Munchie Mix Distribution With British Aiways Partnership
MT
09/09Air Canada Announcing Repurchase of 4.000% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
MT
09/09Air Canada Announces Repurchase of 4.000% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 924 M 12 098 M 12 098 M
Net income 2022 -1 134 M -861 M -861 M
Net Debt 2022 7 677 M 5 833 M 5 833 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 719 M 5 105 M 5 105 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 28 400
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 18,72 CAD
Average target price 26,06 CAD
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stewart Rousseau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Craig Landry Executive Vice President-Operations
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR CANADA-11.41%5 105
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.62%24 649
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-16.43%20 846
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.76%18 417
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-10.28%14 567
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.13%13 832