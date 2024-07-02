July 2 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Tuesday that it has agreed to receive eight Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets from lessor BOC Aviation.

The jets are scheduled for delivery in 2024 and will undergo required modifications before entering service next year.

The deal comes at a time when travel demand has remained robust across both domestic and international routes.

All eight aircraft, to be powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, will initially operate with a single economy class layout until they are reconfigured.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)