AIR CANADA

AIR CANADA

(AC)
Canada approves Air Canada purchase of Transat, with conditions

02/11/2021
FILE PHOTO: Air Canada airplanes are pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada has approved Air Canada's purchase of troubled rival Transat A.T. Inc, subject to a number of conditions, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Thursday.

In a statement, Alghabra said the COVID-19 pandemic was a key factor in the decision, given that Air Transat had already made clear a slump in travel was hitting its finances.

Air Canada's commitments include encouraging and helping other airlines to take up former Transat routes to Europe, preserving the Transat head office in the province of Quebec and facilitating aircraft maintenance in Canada, he added.

In December, Transat shareholders approved a sharply discounted C$188.7 million ($149 million) buyout offer from Air Canada, after COVID-19 hit travel demand.

Air Canada, the nation's largest carrier, initially reached a deal before the pandemic to buy the Montreal-based operator of Air Transat, in a move to bolster its then-thriving leisure business.

The deal is still pending approval from the European Union, which halted its investigation into the deal on Dec. 22.

($1 = 1.2699 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 860 M 4 612 M 4 612 M
Net income 2020 -4 062 M -3 196 M -3 196 M
Net Debt 2020 5 927 M 4 664 M 4 664 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 057 M 5 562 M 5 554 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 22 200
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 28,19 CAD
Last Close Price 21,08 CAD
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Stewart Rousseau Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-7.42%5 563
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.6.69%27 248
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.84%20 492
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.48%15 549
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.1.23%13 653
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.28%13 263
