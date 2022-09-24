Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Air Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
17.49 CAD   -3.32%
09/22Canada Jetlines Latest To Take On Air Canada and WestJet
MT
09/22Bleaker economy could sour airline industry's bet on cargo planes
RE
09/21Damaged wheelchair renews calls for greater regulation of airline disability services
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada braces for possibly historic storm in Hurricane Fiona

09/24/2022 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Fiona in Halifax

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Reuters) - Eastern Canada on Saturday braced for what could become one of the most severe storms in the country's history as Hurricane Fiona barreled toward Nova Scotia nearly a week after devastating parts of the Caribbean.

Experts predicted high winds, storm surges and heavy rainfall from Fiona, which was expected to weaken from its Friday night status as a Category 3 hurricane but remain a hurricane-force cyclone as it moves across Atlantic Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delayed Saturday's departure for Japan, where he was to attend the funeral of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to receive briefings and support the government's emergency response, Press Secretary Cecely Roy said on Twitter.

Maximum sustained winds reached 105 mph (165 kph) on Friday night, with a hurricane warning in effect for much of central Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, home to more than 150,000 people, and parts of Newfoundland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It was due to make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia Saturday morning, but rain and wind had already started Friday night.

"The center of it is one thing, but the weather that's associated with it in terms of the rain and where all the strong winds are, it's going to be over a much larger area," Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologist Ian Hubbard said.

"Many, many places away from the center of the storm are still going to be seriously impacted from this," Hubbard told Reuters.

There will be rough and pounding surf, with waves as high as 10 meters (33 feet) expected to hit the eastern shore of Nova Scotia Friday night.

Canadian authorities sent emergency alerts in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, warning of severe flooding along shorelines and extremely dangerous waves. People in coastal areas were advised to evacuate.

"We've had a few before, but they say this is going to be the biggest of them all," said Chris MacPhee, 53, of Sydney, Nova Scotia, who stocked up on groceries, batteries and candles. He said he was feeling "a little nervous, I guess."

The storm could prove more ferocious than the benchmarks of Hurricane Juan in 2003 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019, Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologist Bob Robichaud told a briefing.

The country's two largest carriers, Air Canada and WestJet Airlines, suspended regional service starting Friday evening.

Fiona had already battered Caribbean islands earlier in the week, killing at least eight and knocking out power for virtually all of Puerto Rico's 3.3 million people during a sweltering heat wave. Nearly a million customers remained without power five days later.

Trailing Fiona in the Caribbean is Tropical storm Ian, which is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday night. The NHC said that a hurricane watch is in effect for Cayman Islands.

The storms's projected path takes it just south of Jamaica, over western Cuba and into Florida early next week, the hurricane centre said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Friday, freeing up funding and emergency services in advance of the storm.

(Reporting Eric Martyn in Halifax and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Additional reporting by Ivelisse Rivera in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Writing by Daniel Trotta; editing by Diane Craft and Gerry Doyle)

By Eric Martyn and Ismail Shakil


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -3.32% 17.49 Delayed Quote.-14.39%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.64% 1.31689 Delayed Quote.-7.71%
WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED 0.18% 11.17 End-of-day quote.-28.35%
All news about AIR CANADA
09/22Canada Jetlines Latest To Take On Air Canada and WestJet
MT
09/22Bleaker economy could sour airline industry's bet on cargo planes
RE
09/21Damaged wheelchair renews calls for greater regulation of airline disability services
AQ
09/20Air Canada Wins for Best Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy at Canadian HR Awards
AQ
09/16COMPENSATING PASSENGERS FOR FLIGHT D : Advocate
AQ
09/16Air Canada Wins Workplace Health and Safety Awards for Culture and for Technology at OH..
AQ
09/16MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 16, 2022
MS
09/15Air Canada signs deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft from Heart Aerospace
AQ
09/15TRANSCRIPT : Air Canada Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference, Sep-15-2..
CI
09/15Star Alliance wants half its airline members to use biometrics by 2025
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 913 M 11 730 M 11 730 M
Net income 2022 -1 134 M -836 M -836 M
Net Debt 2022 7 677 M 5 659 M 5 659 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 278 M 4 628 M 4 628 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 28 400
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 17,49 CAD
Average target price 26,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stewart Rousseau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Craig Landry Executive Vice President-Operations
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR CANADA-14.39%4 628
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.61%24 167
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.34%19 122
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.54%17 855
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.21%13 957
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.00%12 921