Canada to suspend random COVID testing to reduce airport wait times

OTTAWA, June 10 (Reuters) - Canada is suspending random
COVID-19 testing at all its airports for the rest of June to
ease the long wait times that travelers have encountered in
recent weeks, a government statement said on Friday.
The random testing will be discontinued from Saturday and
will resume "off-site" on July 1, the statement said.
Random testing was blamed by some industry officials for
lengthening already long wait times at airports. Toronto's
Pearson airport has had planes stuck at gates and hours-long
security lines because of staffing shortages.
The government "recognizes the impact that significant wait
times at some Canadian airports are having on travelers," the
statement said, adding that it would continue to "implement
solutions to reduce delays as we approach the summer peak
season."
Reuters previously reported the testing suspension, citing a
government source.
The country's largest carrier Air Canada canceled
almost 10% of flights from Pearson during the first week of
June, according to data from Cirium, an aviation analytics
company.
Suzanne Acton-Gervais, interim president of the National
Airlines Council of Canada (NACC) which represents Air Canada
and privately held WestJet Airlines, said the move "will improve
conditions at Canada's airports and reduce complexity for
travelers."
Officials at Pearson had no immediate comment.
Airlines around the globe that faced a travel slump during
the pandemic have been counting on a strong summer. The Canadian
Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) has hired 865 screening
officers since April to help manage an increase in travelers.
Canada's opposition Conservative Party has said Liberal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has been slow to act
to remedy airport congestion.
