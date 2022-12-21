End of Japan COVID curbs triggers surge in visitors to near 1 mln in November

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Visitor arrivals to Japan
jumped to nearly 1 million in November, the first full month
after the country scrapped COVID-19 curbs that effectively
halted tourism for more than two years, data showed on
Wednesday.
The number of foreign visitors, for both tourism and
business, rose to 934,500 last month, almost double the October
figure, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) said.
Still, arrivals were down nearly two-thirds compared with
pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
"The demand for Japan out of North America is very
strong right now," said Virgilio Russi, vice president of
international sales for Air Canada, speaking Reuters in
an interview before Wednesday's numbers were released.
Passenger demand from Canada to Japan is more than double
what it was in 2019, Russi added, citing a shift away from China
among business travellers, as well as tourists taking advantage
of the current weakness of the yen.
"From a cost perspective, Japan is quite reasonable right
now," he said.
While the yen has climbed this week after a surprise policy
change by the Bank of Japan, it remains 13% weaker against the
U.S. dollar this year. And while China has begun to relax its
zero-COVID policy, analysts don't expect its borders to reopen
till March or April.
So far this year, 2.46 million visitors have arrived in
Japan, the JNTO data showed. That's a fraction of the record
31.8 million in 2019 and the government's original 2020 goal of
40 million, timed to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics that were
eventually postponed due to the pandemic.
Japan on Oct. 11 ended some of the world's strictest border
controls, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is counting on
tourism to boost the economy.
The government aims to attract 5 trillion yen ($38 billion)
in annual tourist spending. But that may be difficult to reach
given Japan's hospitality sector is suffering from a labour
shortage and many Chinese citizens remain unable to travel.
A record 9.5 million Chinese people came to Japan in
2019, close to a third of all visitors.
($1 = 132.0100 yen)
(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth
Maxwell)