Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Air Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:20 2022-07-14 pm EDT
16.41 CAD   -0.36%
02:03pOutages at WestJet, NAV Canada cause delays at Canadian airports
RE
10:01aAir Canada Foundation's 10th Annual Golf Tournament Nets More Than $1 Million for Children and Youth Health and Well-Being
AQ
01:21aDelta in talks with Airbus for new fleet of planes as it posts underwhelming results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Outages at WestJet, NAV Canada cause delays at Canadian airports

07/14/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: WestJet airline signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond

MONTREAL/OTTAWA (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines said on Thursday it had restored check-in and gate services caused earlier in the day by system outages that led to long lines at some airports in Canada.

The country's largest airports are wrestling with delays and lost luggage as staff struggle to keep up with an unexpectedly strong rebound in air travel after a pandemic-induced slump.

Calgary-based WestJet said in a statement it was still experiencing problems with self-serve baggage drop services at four airports in the country, including Ottawa.

Passengers flying the privately held airline took to social media to post images and accounts of hours-long lines at airports due to the outage, such as at Canada's busiest, Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), which operates Toronto's Pearson, cited long line-ups at one of its terminals in relation to the issue with WestJet.

Canada's Calgary International Airport said earlier on Thursday that travelers flying may experience delays due to the system outages at Air traffic control manager NAV Canada and WestJet.

NAV Canada said it was experiencing a disruption in service from one of telecommunications service providers, Zayo, and that it was "actively engaging" the company to restore the services.

Vancouver International Airport, which also was affected, said at 7:54 a.m. (1454 GMT) that check-in had started to move smoothly for WestJet passengers.

A massive network outage at Rogers Communications Inc on Friday disrupted nearly every facet of life in Canada, including the call center service of the country's largest airline Air Canada.

The federal government said this week that Canada's telecom networks need to be more resilient and asked telecommunications companies to agree to a formal deal to help each other during emergencies.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Allison Lampert in Montreal; editing by John Stonestreet, Chris Reese and Richard Chang)

By Allison Lampert and Ismail Shakil


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -0.55% 16.41 Delayed Quote.-20.68%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.02% 59.48 Delayed Quote.0.02%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -0.53% 177 Delayed Quote.-16.99%
All news about AIR CANADA
02:03pOutages at WestJet, NAV Canada cause delays at Canadian airports
RE
10:01aAir Canada Foundation's 10th Annual Golf Tournament Nets More Than $1 Million for Child..
AQ
01:21aDelta in talks with Airbus for new fleet of planes as it posts underwhelming results
AQ
07/13The A220 confirms its breakthrough on the small single-aisle market
AQ
07/13AIRBUS - JETBLUE FIRST FLIGHT : The A220 confirms its breakthrough on the small single-ais..
AQ
07/13Air Canada Price Target Lowered to $30 at ATB Capital
MT
07/13Air Canada Named One of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes
AQ
07/12AIR CANADA BRIEF : Canaccord Genuity Upgrade Comes As Air Canada and Emirates Today Formed..
MT
07/12AIR CANADA BRIEF : BNN TV Notes of 16 Analysts Covering the Stock, 12 Say Buy and 4 Say Ho..
MT
07/12AIR CANADA BRIEF : Raised To Buy From Hold, But Target Cut To $23 From $25 at Canaccord Ge..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 846 M 12 060 M 12 060 M
Net income 2022 -1 179 M -897 M -897 M
Net Debt 2022 7 681 M 5 846 M 5 846 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 912 M 4 499 M 4 499 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 27 300
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 16,47 CAD
Average target price 27,53 CAD
Spread / Average Target 67,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stewart Rousseau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Craig Landry Executive Vice President-Operations
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR CANADA-20.68%4 562
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.81%24 003
AIR CHINA LIMITED20.77%19 329
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-20.45%19 039
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.93%15 511
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.33%13 219