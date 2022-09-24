Powerful storm Fiona hits Canada's Nova Scotia

(Updates with Fiona hitting land)
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Powerful storm
Fiona slammed into eastern Canada on Saturday with
hurricane-force winds, nearly a week after devastating parts of
the Caribbean.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the center of the
storm, now called Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona, was crossing
eastern Nova Scotia, bringing high winds and heavy rains.
The storm had weakened somewhat as it travelled north. As of
5 a.m. (0900 GMT), the storm was about 160 miles (255 km)
northeast of Halifax, carrying maximum winds of 90 miles per
hour (150 kph) and barrelling north at around 26 mph (43 kph),
the NHC said.
Experts predicted high winds, storm surges and heavy
rainfall from Fiona. Although a gradual weakening was forecast
during the next couple of days, Fiona was expected to maintain
hurricane-force winds until Saturday afternoon, the NHC said.
Formerly designated a hurricane, the storm battered
Caribbean islands earlier in the week, killing at least eight
people and knocking out power for virtually all of Puerto Rico's
3.3 million people during a sweltering heat wave. Nearly a
million people remained without power five days later.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delayed Saturday's
departure for Japan, where he was to attend the funeral of
former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to receive briefings and
support the government's emergency response, Press Secretary
Cecely Roy said on Twitter.
A hurricane warning was in effect for much of central Nova
Scotia and Prince Edward Island, home to more than 150,000
people, and parts of Newfoundland, the Miami-based NHC said.
Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologist Ian Hubbard said on
Friday the effects of Fiona would be felt over a wide area.
"The center of it is one thing, but the weather that's
associated with it in terms of the rain and where all the strong
winds are, it's going to be over a much larger area," he said.
"Many, many places away from the center of the storm are
still going to be seriously impacted from this," Hubbard told
Reuters.
There will be rough and pounding surf, with waves as high as
10 metres (33 feet) expected to hit the eastern shore of Nova
Scotia Friday night.
Canadian authorities sent emergency alerts in Nova Scotia
and Prince Edward Island, warning of severe flooding along
shorelines and extremely dangerous waves. People in coastal
areas were advised to evacuate.
"We've had a few before, but they say this is going to be
the biggest of them all," said Chris MacPhee, 53, of Sydney,
Nova Scotia, who stocked up on groceries, batteries and candles.
He said he was feeling "a little nervous, I guess."
The storm could prove more ferocious than the benchmarks of
Hurricane Juan in 2003 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019, Canadian
Hurricane Centre meteorologist Bob Robichaud told a briefing.
The country's two largest carriers, Air Canada and WestJet
Airlines, suspended regional service starting Friday evening.
Trailing Fiona in the Caribbean is Tropical storm Ian, which
is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday night. The NHC said
that a hurricane watch is in effect for Cayman Islands.
The storms Ian's projected path takes it just south of
Jamaica, over western Cuba and into Florida early next week, the
hurricane centre said.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency
on Friday, freeing up funding and emergency services in advance
of the storm.
(Reporting Eric Martyn in Halifax and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa;
Additional reporting by Ivelisse Rivera in San Juan, Puerto Rico
and Juby Babu in Bengaluru
Writing by Daniel Trotta and Frances Kerry
Editing by Diane Craft, Gerry Doyle and Jane Merriman)