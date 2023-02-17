Advanced search
    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:37:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
21.49 CAD   -7.17%
12:19pToronto Stocks Edge Lower; Air Canada Shares Slide After 4Q Profit Boosted by Exchange Gain
DJ
11:13aAir Canada Falls Near 9% as Q4 Adjusted Loss $0.61 Per Share Vs Loss $1.61 Year Ago, Misses Estimate
MT
10:42aAir Canada posts Q4 profit as passenger, operating revenues increase amid rebound
AQ
Toronto Stocks Edge Lower; Air Canada Shares Slide After 4Q Profit Boosted by Exchange Gain

02/17/2023 | 12:19pm EST
By Adriano Marchese


Toronto stocks were mildly lower in midday trading Friday, setting the stage for a second straight weekly decline. The Bank of Canada has reiterated its stance that it will keep rates conditionally paused, and may diverge from other central bank decisions. On the equities front, energy and process industries were the main laggards, offsetting gains primarily from health tech and consumer durables. Air Canada shares were down Friday morning after the Canadian airline reported a profit backed by a boost from foreign exchange.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was trending 0.42% lower at 20519.93, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was down 0.42% at 1236.44.

Shares in Air Canada fell 7.9% to 21.32 Canadian dollars ($15.84) after it said a C$316 million exchange gain supported a swing-to-a-profit of C$168 million, or C$0.41 a share, compared with a loss of C$493 million, or C$1.38 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, net loss was C$0.61 a share, narrowed from a loss of C$1.61 a share in the fourth quarter of 2021.


Other market movers:

IAMGold Corp.'s shares fell 4.2% to C$3.23 after the Canadian gold producer forecast higher-than-expected costs for the year ahead.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1218ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -7.17% 21.49 Delayed Quote.19.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.7418 Delayed Quote.1.12%
GOLD 0.43% 1842.49 Delayed Quote.0.70%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION -4.15% 3.23 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX -0.42% 1236.51 Delayed Quote.6.22%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.40% 20524.9 Delayed Quote.6.30%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.02% 1.34713 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
Financials
Sales 2022 16 367 M 12 170 M 12 170 M
Net income 2022 -1 983 M -1 474 M -1 474 M
Net Debt 2022 8 144 M 6 056 M 6 056 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 297 M 6 169 M 6 169 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 29 600
Free-Float 84,8%
Managers and Directors
Michael Stewart Rousseau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Craig Landry Executive Vice President-Operations
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR CANADA19.39%6 169
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.79%28 235
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.49%24 428
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.01%22 405
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC23.26%18 293
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.30%18 107