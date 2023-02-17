Toronto Stocks Edge Lower; Air Canada Shares Slide After 4Q Profit Boosted by Exchange Gain

By Adriano Marchese

Toronto stocks were mildly lower in midday trading Friday, setting the stage for a second straight weekly decline. The Bank of Canada has reiterated its stance that it will keep rates conditionally paused, and may diverge from other central bank decisions. On the equities front, energy and process industries were the main laggards, offsetting gains primarily from health tech and consumer durables. Air Canada shares were down Friday morning after the Canadian airline reported a profit backed by a boost from foreign exchange.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was trending 0.42% lower at 20519.93, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was down 0.42% at 1236.44.

Shares in Air Canada fell 7.9% to 21.32 Canadian dollars ($15.84) after it said a C$316 million exchange gain supported a swing-to-a-profit of C$168 million, or C$0.41 a share, compared with a loss of C$493 million, or C$1.38 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, net loss was C$0.61 a share, narrowed from a loss of C$1.61 a share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other market movers:

IAMGold Corp.'s shares fell 4.2% to C$3.23 after the Canadian gold producer forecast higher-than-expected costs for the year ahead.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

