  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Air Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:16 2022-07-08 pm EDT
16.81 CAD   +0.90%
10:43aU.S. completes refund probes into 10 airlines, plans enforcement actions
RE
07/08Air Canada Says Its Contact Centre Has Been Affected Due To Rogers Network Outage
RE
07/07Passengers, advocates cry foul on Air Canada compensation
AQ
U.S. completes refund probes into 10 airlines, plans enforcement actions

07/10/2022 | 10:43am EDT
WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday the government has completed 10 investigations into airlines over passenger refund-related issues.

"We'll collaborate with airlines when they're ready to take steps that are positive and proactive, whether that's improvements in pay that are helping with hiring or flexibility in customer service," Buttigieg told Fox News Sunday. "We're also going to enforce passenger and consumer rights."

In September 2021, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said it had 18 pending investigations against airlines over complaints that they failed to provide timely refunds during the COVID-19 pandemic. A department official told Reuters on Sunday that 10 investigations have been "concluded and will be moving to enforcement actions in coming weeks."

Another 10 investigations remain open. The department did not identify the airlines. Buttigieg said the actions are "to make sure that consumers and passengers are protected."

Airlines for America, an industry group, did not immediately comment.

Air Canada in November agreed to a $4.5 million settlement to resolve a USDOT investigation into claims that thousands of air passenger refunds were delayed.

In June 2021, USDOT said it was seeking a $25.5 million fine against Air Canada over the carrier's failure to provide timely refunds, alleging the airline continued its no-refund policy in violation of U.S. law for more than a year.

USDOT has said it plans to issue rules on refunds for consumers who are unable to travel due to government restrictions. Existing regulations do not address refund eligibility under special circumstances, such as government-imposed travel restrictions.

Last month, Buttigieg met with airline chief executives in an effort to ensure summer flight schedules are followed after a recent spate of cancellations. Airlines have canceled or delayed thousands of flights this summer, prompting anger from consumers. Airlines have blamed air traffic control staffing issues at the Federal Aviation Administration for much of the problem. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 0.90% 16.81 Delayed Quote.-21.15%
FOX CORPORATION -0.78% 33.24 Delayed Quote.-9.92%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 856 M 12 255 M 12 255 M
Net income 2022 -1 163 M -899 M -899 M
Net Debt 2022 7 371 M 5 697 M 5 697 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 034 M 4 663 M 4 663 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 27 300
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 16,81 CAD
Average target price 28,03 CAD
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stewart Rousseau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Craig Landry Executive Vice President-Operations
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR CANADA-21.15%4 663
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.01%23 930
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.95%19 052
AIR CHINA LIMITED22.98%18 936
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.50%15 173
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.84%13 772