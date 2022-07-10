U.S. completes refund probes into 10 airlines, plans enforcement actions

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation
Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday the government has
completed 10 investigations into airlines over passenger
refund-related issues.
"We'll collaborate with airlines when they're ready to take
steps that are positive and proactive, whether that's
improvements in pay that are helping with hiring or flexibility
in customer service," Buttigieg told Fox News Sunday. "We're
also going to enforce passenger and consumer rights."
In September 2021, the U.S. Transportation Department
(USDOT) said it had 18 pending investigations against airlines
over complaints that they failed to provide timely refunds
during the COVID-19 pandemic. A department official told Reuters
on Sunday that 10 investigations have been "concluded and will
be moving to enforcement actions in coming weeks."
Another 10 investigations remain open. The department did
not identify the airlines. Buttigieg said the actions are "to
make sure that consumers and passengers are protected."
Airlines for America, an industry group, did not immediately
comment.
Air Canada in November agreed to a $4.5 million
settlement to resolve a USDOT investigation into claims that
thousands of air passenger refunds were delayed.
In June 2021, USDOT said it was seeking a $25.5 million fine
against Air Canada over the carrier's failure to provide timely
refunds, alleging the airline continued its no-refund policy in
violation of U.S. law for more than a year.
USDOT has said it plans to issue rules on refunds for
consumers who are unable to travel due to government
restrictions. Existing regulations do not address refund
eligibility under special circumstances, such as
government-imposed travel restrictions.
Last month, Buttigieg met with airline chief executives in
an effort to ensure summer flight schedules are followed after a
recent spate of cancellations. Airlines have canceled or delayed
thousands of flights this summer, prompting anger from
consumers. Airlines have blamed air traffic control staffing
issues at the Federal Aviation Administration for much of the
problem.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)