United Airlines expands code-sharing pact with Air Canada

Airlines struggling with rising cost pressures and operational challenges expect improved demand for international travel to help cement their path towards profitability.

Code-sharing allows an airline to sell seats on a flight operated by its partner, so that it can fly passengers to destinations it does not serve.

Under the expanded deal, passengers who search for flights between the United States and Canada on United's or Air Canada's websites and apps will find more flight options and more access to each airline's seat inventory.

The carriers anticipate customers will be able to connect to 46 transborder codeshare destinations in 2022, but it will exclude certain U.S. leisure markets and territories.

"As international travel continues to recover, this expanded partnership will provide an enhanced experience for all transborder travel," said Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances.

United Airlines on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as booming travel demand failed to offset higher operating costs.

