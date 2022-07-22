Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Air Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:33 2022-07-22 pm EDT
16.91 CAD   -0.56%
01:31pUnited Airlines expands code-sharing pact with Air Canada
RE
08:38aAir Canada, United Airlines Expand Ties for Canada-US Transborder Market
MT
08:02aAIR CANADA BRIEF : Air Canada and United Airlines Expand Ties
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines expands code-sharing pact with Air Canada

07/22/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Air Canada planes in Toronto

(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc and Air Canada on Friday expanded their code-sharing agreement, as the carriers look to accelerate their post-pandemic recovery and cash in on the growing international travel market.

Airlines struggling with rising cost pressures and operational challenges expect improved demand for international travel to help cement their path towards profitability.

Code-sharing allows an airline to sell seats on a flight operated by its partner, so that it can fly passengers to destinations it does not serve.

Under the expanded deal, passengers who search for flights between the United States and Canada on United's or Air Canada's websites and apps will find more flight options and more access to each airline's seat inventory.

The carriers anticipate customers will be able to connect to 46 transborder codeshare destinations in 2022, but it will exclude certain U.S. leisure markets and territories.

"As international travel continues to recover, this expanded partnership will provide an enhanced experience for all transborder travel," said Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances.

United Airlines on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as booming travel demand failed to offset higher operating costs.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -0.59% 16.905 Delayed Quote.-16.37%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -3.07% 36.2915 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 818 M 12 302 M 12 302 M
Net income 2022 -1 218 M -947 M -947 M
Net Debt 2022 7 681 M 5 974 M 5 974 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 102 M 4 745 M 4 745 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 27 300
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 17,00 CAD
Average target price 27,13 CAD
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stewart Rousseau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Craig Landry Executive Vice President-Operations
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR CANADA-16.37%4 733
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.82%24 912
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-18.22%20 399
AIR CHINA LIMITED17.83%18 861
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.14%14 812
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.67%14 519