  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Air Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15:18 2023-03-03 pm EST
20.25 CAD   +1.05%
05:24pWestJet cancels all Friday night flights at Toronto airport due to winter storm
RE
12:53pNational Bank Sees Profitability, Cash Flows for Air Canada Progressively Improving over Next 2 Years
MT
11:08aAir Canada pilots decry 'embarrassing' pay gap with U.S. after Delta deal
RE
WestJet cancels all Friday night flights at Toronto airport due to winter storm

03/03/2023 | 05:24pm EST
FILE PHOTO: WestJet airline signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond,

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's second-largest carrier, WestJet Airlines, said it has canceled all its Friday night flights at the Toronto international airport due to a winter storm that is forecast to cover the city with several inches of snow and significantly reduce visibility.

WestJet said it has proactively canceled both inbound and outbound flights starting at 8 p.m. (0100 GMT, Saturday) at Toronto's Pearson airport and that it expects to resume operations at a reduced capacity Saturday morning if weather conditions improve as forecast.

Weather service Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto, noting that the most dangerous conditions are expected between about 9 p.m. and midnight when snowfall rates may be 5 to 8 centimeters per hour (about 2-3 inches per hour).

Th country's largest airline, Air Canada, also cautioned its passengers about possible disruptions due to the storm.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 20 377 M 14 961 M 14 961 M
Net income 2023 276 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2023 7 678 M 5 637 M 5 637 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 182 M 5 273 M 5 273 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 30 500
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 20,04 CAD
Average target price 26,98 CAD
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stewart Rousseau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amos S. Kazzaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Craig Landry Executive Vice President-Operations
Michael M. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR CANADA3.35%5 277
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.71%27 168
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.92%24 517
AIR CHINA LIMITED10.79%23 603
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED16.73%19 223
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC23.51%18 209