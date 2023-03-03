WestJet cancels all Friday night flights at Toronto airport due to winter storm

WestJet said it has proactively canceled both inbound and outbound flights starting at 8 p.m. (0100 GMT, Saturday) at Toronto's Pearson airport and that it expects to resume operations at a reduced capacity Saturday morning if weather conditions improve as forecast.

Weather service Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto, noting that the most dangerous conditions are expected between about 9 p.m. and midnight when snowfall rates may be 5 to 8 centimeters per hour (about 2-3 inches per hour).

Th country's largest airline, Air Canada, also cautioned its passengers about possible disruptions due to the storm.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Matthew Lewis)