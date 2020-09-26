Air China : CHANGE OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

CHANGE OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

Air China Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Xiao Yanjun and Ms. Li Guixia have resigned as the employee representative supervisors of the Company due to work adjustment. Ms. Xiao Yanjun and Ms. Li Guixia have both confirmed that there is no disagreement with the board of directors and the supervisory committee of the Company and there are no matters relating to their resignations that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and the supervisory committee of the Company. The Company would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Xiao Yanjun and Ms. Li Guixia for their contribution to the Company during their tenure of office as the employee representative supervisors of the Company.

In accordance with relevant requirements of the Company Law and the articles of association of the Company, the Company held an employee representatives' meeting on which Mr. Wang Jie and Mr. Qin Hao were elected as the employee representative supervisors of the Company with the terms of service commencing from 25 September 2020 to the expiration of the fifth session of the supervisory committee of the Company. Pursuant to the articles of association of the Company, employee representative supervisors are elected at the employee representatives' meeting and are not subject to approval of the shareholders.

The biographical details of the above employee representative supervisors are set out below:

Mr. Wang Jie, aged 55, graduated from China Europe International Business School with a master's degree in Business Administration. He started his career since August 1989 and was the head of secretary of the organization department of the Communist Party Committee, personnel manager of the human resource department, general manager of the human resource department of the engineering technology branch, as well as the deputy general manager, deputy secretary of the Communist Party Committee, secretary of the Communist Party Committee, secretary of Committee for Discipline Inspection and chairman of the labour union of the base in Southern China of the Company. From December 2009 to November 2014, he served as the general manager of the human resource department of the Company. He has been serving as the deputy director and secretary of the