Air China : CHANGE OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

09/26/2020 | 09:45pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

CHANGE OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

Air China Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Xiao Yanjun and Ms. Li Guixia have resigned as the employee representative supervisors of the Company due to work adjustment. Ms. Xiao Yanjun and Ms. Li Guixia have both confirmed that there is no disagreement with the board of directors and the supervisory committee of the Company and there are no matters relating to their resignations that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and the supervisory committee of the Company. The Company would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Xiao Yanjun and Ms. Li Guixia for their contribution to the Company during their tenure of office as the employee representative supervisors of the Company.

In accordance with relevant requirements of the Company Law and the articles of association of the Company, the Company held an employee representatives' meeting on which Mr. Wang Jie and Mr. Qin Hao were elected as the employee representative supervisors of the Company with the terms of service commencing from 25 September 2020 to the expiration of the fifth session of the supervisory committee of the Company. Pursuant to the articles of association of the Company, employee representative supervisors are elected at the employee representatives' meeting and are not subject to approval of the shareholders.

The biographical details of the above employee representative supervisors are set out below:

Mr. Wang Jie, aged 55, graduated from China Europe International Business School with a master's degree in Business Administration. He started his career since August 1989 and was the head of secretary of the organization department of the Communist Party Committee, personnel manager of the human resource department, general manager of the human resource department of the engineering technology branch, as well as the deputy general manager, deputy secretary of the Communist Party Committee, secretary of the Communist Party Committee, secretary of Committee for Discipline Inspection and chairman of the labour union of the base in Southern China of the Company. From December 2009 to November 2014, he served as the general manager of the human resource department of the Company. He has been serving as the deputy director and secretary of the

- 1 -

Communist Party Committee of the commercial committee of the Company since November 2014 as well as chairman of the labour union of the commercial committee of the Company since May 2019. He has been serving as the employee representative supervisor of the Company since September 2020.

Mr. Qin Hao, aged 52, graduated from Party School of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party with a master's degree in Political Economics. He started his career since August 1989 and was the head of quality management division of the ground service department, deputy manager of the passenger traffic office, manager of quality management of operation and quality management department and deputy general manager of service development department of the Company. From June 2009 to November 2014, he served as the deputy general manager and a member of the Communist Party Committee of Hubei Branch of the Company. He has been serving as the deputy general manager and secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the passenger cabin service department of the Company since November 2014 as well as chairman of the labour union of the passenger cabin service department of the Company since August 2019. He has been serving as the employee supervisor of the Company since September 2020.

The Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. Wang Jie and Mr. Qin Hao respectively, with the terms of service commencing from 25 September 2020 to the expiration of the fifth session of the supervisory committee. Mr. Wang Jie and Mr. Qin Hao will not receive any emolument for serving as the employee representative supervisors of the Company.

Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, neither Mr. Wang Jie nor Mr. Qin Hao has any relationship with any director, senior management member, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company, or has any interest in the shares of the Company (as defined in Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)). Save as disclosed above, neither Mr. Wang Jie nor Mr. Qin Hao has taken up any other post in the Company or any subsidiaries of the Company, or has held any directorship in any other listed companies in the past three years.

Save as disclosed above, the Company is not aware of any other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Wang Jie and Mr. Qin Hao as the employee representative supervisors of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or are required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 25 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Feng Gang, Mr. Patrick Healy, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Duan Hongyi*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

  • Independent non-executive director of the Company

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 27 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 01:44:04 UTC
