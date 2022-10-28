Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Air China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    753   CNE1000001S0

AIR CHINA LIMITED

(753)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-28 am EDT
5.800 HKD   -1.19%
09:47aAir China, China Southern stay in the red amid travel controls
RE
10/27Air China Limited : Announcement on key operating data of september 2022
AQ
10/25Air China's September Passenger Count Declines 46%; Shares Rise 3%
MT
News 
Air China, China Southern stay in the red amid travel controls

Air China, China Southern stay in the red amid travel controls

10/28/2022 | 09:47am EDT
Employees of China Southern Airlines wear surgical mask as a preventive measure in light of the coronavirus outbreak in China, as they wait for customers behind the counter at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City,

BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Two of China's biggest airlines posted steep third-quarter losses on Friday as the country's stringent zero-COVID policy reduced domestic demand and kept international flights at a tiny fraction of pre-pandemic levels.

Air China Ltd and China Southern Airlines reported a combined 14.8 billion yuan ($2.04 billion) third-quarter loss, taking their total losses this year to 45.7 billion yuan.

The fourth-quarter outlook remains dim after a lacklustre week-long National Day holiday in October that saw the number of trips fall 18.2% from last year, according to government data.

The government advised citizens to stay put during the holiday, a popular domestic and international travel period before the pandemic, to curb the spread of COVID-19, even though case numbers in China are small by global standards.

Beijing-based Air China, the country's flagship carrier, reported a third-quarter loss of 8.7 billion yuan, narrower than a loss of 10.5 billion yuan in the second quarter when the country experienced major travel disruptions, including a lockdown in Shanghai. Guangzhou-based China Southern Airlines posted a third-quarter loss of 6.1 billion yuan, better than a 7.0 billion yuan loss in the previous quarter.

Rival Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines is scheduled to report earnings on Sunday.

The three state-owned airlines are resuming some international routes this month after the government in May requested an increase to facilitate travel by staff members at international companies.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said on Wednesday that international flights would double for the October-March winter schedule season relative to the prior year to 840 one-way flights per week.

Chinese airlines on average flew 35 international flights a day in September, up 24.5% from August, according to aviation data provider Flight Master. However, the international market remains extremely depressed with current flight numbers at around 5% of 2019 levels.

Most of the additional flights were on Asian routes, with long-haul flights to Europe and North America remaining scarce and expensive.

China Eastern said on Oct. 17 that it plans to double weekly international flights to 108 by the end of the month, including the return of routes like Kunming-Bangkok and Hangzhou-Tokyo.

A research note issued by CITIC Securities this month forecast international flights would reach 10% of 2019 levels by end of the year.

($1 = 7.2461 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED -1.19% 5.8 Delayed Quote.7.90%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED -1.19% 5 End-of-day quote.-3.10%
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED -0.94% 4.23 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
CITIC LIMITED -1.08% 7.33 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 0.40% 17.6 End-of-day quote.-33.36%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.42% 7.27604 Delayed Quote.13.98%
Financials
Sales 2022 68 442 M 9 471 M 9 471 M
Net income 2022 -26 190 M -3 624 M -3 624 M
Net Debt 2022 190 B 26 235 M 26 235 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 126 B 17 460 M 17 460 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 86 624
Free-Float -
Chart AIR CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,40 CNY
Average target price 5,25 CNY
Spread / Average Target -2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chong Xian Ma Chairman & President
Feng Xiao Chief Financial Officer
Chao Fan He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jiliang Ni Chief Engineer
Yun Chih Winnie Tam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.90%17 584
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.41%23 666
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-12.77%21 818
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.57%14 364
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-1.80%14 055
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.16%13 508