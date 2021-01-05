Air China : (I) RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN (II) ELECTION OF NEW CHAIRMAN

Mr. Song Zhiyong, aged 55, is a senior pilot and graduated from the First Flying Academy of China Air Force with a bachelor's degree in aviation. He started his career in China's civil aviation industry in 1987 and was previously a pilot, Assistant Manager, Chief Pilot, and Deputy General Manager of the Third Fleet, Deputy General Manager of the General Fleet and the General Manager of the Training Department of Air China International Corporation. He served as the General Manager and Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the General Fleet of the Company from November 2002 to June 2008. Mr. Song held the post of Assistant to President of the Company from September 2004 to October 2006. He was the Vice President, a member and a standing member of the Communist Party Committee of the Company from October 2006 to December 2010. Mr. Song served as the Deputy General Manager of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited ("CNAHC") from December 2010 to April 2014. He has been a member of the Communist Party Group of CNAHC since December 2010. From January 2014 to December 2020, he served as President and Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the Company to handle the comprehensive work of the Company. Mr. Song has served as a non-executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited ("Cathay Pacific") since March 2014. He has also served as an executive Director of the Company since May 2014 and the Secretary of the Communist Party Group of CNAHC from February 2016 to December 2016. He served as the Vice Chairman of the Company from June 2016 to December 2020, the Vice Chairman, General Manager and Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party Group of CNAHC from December 2016 to December 2020. He has been serving as the Vice Chairman of Cathay Pacific since December 2020, and has been serving as the Chairman and Secretary of the Communist Party Group of CNAHC, and the Chairman and Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the Company since December 2020.

Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Song Zhiyong does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholder(s) or controlling shareholder(s) of the Company or hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any directorship in other listed companies in the last three years.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Song Zhiyong does not have any interest in shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Mr. Song Zhiyong has entered into a service contract with the Company. He will not receive any remuneration from the Company for his serving as the Chairman of the Company.