Air China : (I) RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN (II) ELECTION OF NEW CHAIRMAN
01/05/2021 | 03:53am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00753)
RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN
ELECTION OF NEW CHAIRMAN
RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN
The board of directors (the "Board") of Air China Limited (the "Company") received a resignation letter from Mr. Cai Jianjiang on 29 December 2020, pursuant to which he resigned from his positions as the chairman (the "Chairman"), a non-executive director of the Company, a member of the Strategy and Investment Committee of the Board, a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, and a member of the Aviation Safety Committee of the Board with immediate effect due to change of job assignments.
Mr. Cai Jianjiang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and the Company and that he is not aware of any matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board wishes to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Cai Jianjiang for his significant contribution to the Company during his tenure as senior management, director and Chairman of the Company.
ELECTION OF NEW CHAIRMAN
The Company is pleased to announce that, on 29 December 2020, Mr. Song Zhiyong was elected as the Chairman of the Company with effect from the same day. Due to such work adjustments, Mr. Song Zhiyong ceased to serve as the vice Chairman and President of the Company from the date hereof. The term of Mr. Song Zhiyong's office as the Chairman of the Company shall end on the expiry of the term of the current session of the Board.
- 1 -
Mr. Song Zhiyong, aged 55, is a senior pilot and graduated from the First Flying Academy of China Air Force with a bachelor's degree in aviation. He started his career in China's civil aviation industry in 1987 and was previously a pilot, Assistant Manager, Chief Pilot, and Deputy General Manager of the Third Fleet, Deputy General Manager of the General Fleet and the General Manager of the Training Department of Air China International Corporation. He served as the General Manager and Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the General Fleet of the Company from November 2002 to June 2008. Mr. Song held the post of Assistant to President of the Company from September 2004 to October 2006. He was the Vice President, a member and a standing member of the Communist Party Committee of the Company from October 2006 to December 2010. Mr. Song served as the Deputy General Manager of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited ("CNAHC") from December 2010 to April 2014. He has been a member of the Communist Party Group of CNAHC since December 2010. From January 2014 to December 2020, he served as President and Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the Company to handle the comprehensive work of the Company. Mr. Song has served as a non-executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited ("Cathay Pacific") since March 2014. He has also served as an executive Director of the Company since May 2014 and the Secretary of the Communist Party Group of CNAHC from February 2016 to December 2016. He served as the Vice Chairman of the Company from June 2016 to December 2020, the Vice Chairman, General Manager and Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party Group of CNAHC from December 2016 to December 2020. He has been serving as the Vice Chairman of Cathay Pacific since December 2020, and has been serving as the Chairman and Secretary of the Communist Party Group of CNAHC, and the Chairman and Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the Company since December 2020.
Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Song Zhiyong does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholder(s) or controlling shareholder(s) of the Company or hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any directorship in other listed companies in the last three years.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Song Zhiyong does not have any interest in shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Mr. Song Zhiyong has entered into a service contract with the Company. He will not receive any remuneration from the Company for his serving as the Chairman of the Company.
- 2 -
Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other matters in relation to the election of Mr. Song Zhiyong as Chairman of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders nor any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
By Order of the Board
Air China Limited
Zhou Feng
Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC, 29 December 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Feng Gang, Mr. Patrick Healy, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Duan Hongyi*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.
Independent non-executive director of the Company
- 3 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Air China Limited published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 08:53:02 UTC