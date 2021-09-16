Air China : Interim Report 2021

Stock code: 00753 Hong Kong 601111 Shanghai AIRC London
中國國際航空股份有限公司 (short name: 中國國航) (English name: Air China Limited,
short name: Air China) is the only national flag carrier of China.
As the old saying goes, "Phoenix, a bird symbolizing benevolence" and "The whole world will be at peace once a phoenix reveals itself". The corporate logo of Air China is composed of an artistic phoenix figure, the Chinese characters of "中國國際航空公司" in calligraphy written by Deng Xiaoping, by whom the China's reform and opening-up blueprint was designed, and the characters of "AIR CHINA" in English. Signifying good auspices in the ancient Chinese legends, phoenix is the king of all birds. It "flies from the eastern Happy Land and travels over mountains and seas and bestows luck and happiness upon all parts of the world". Air China advocates the core spirit of phoenix which is to "serve the world, to lead and move forward to higher goals". By virtue of the immense historical heritage, Air China strives to create perfect travel experience and keep passengers safe by upholding the spirit of phoenix of being a practitioner, promoter and leader for the development of the Chinese civil aviation industry. The Company is also committed to leading the industrial development by establishing itself as a "National Brand", at the same time pursuing outstanding performance through innovative and excelling efforts.
Air China was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 00753) and
the London Stock Exchange (stock code: AIRC) on 15 December 2004, and was listed on the
Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601111) on 18 August 2006.
Headquartered in Beijing, Air China has set up branches in Southwest China, Zhejiang, Chongqing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Hubei, Guizhou, Tibet, Wenzhou, Xinjiang and Guangzhou. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the major subsidiaries of Air China are Shenzhen Airlines Company Limited (including Kunming Airlines Company Limited), Air Macau Company Limited, Beijing Airlines Company Limited, Dalian Airlines Company Limited, Air China Inner Mongolia Co., Ltd., Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Corporation, Air China Import and Export Co., Ltd., Chengdu Falcon Aircraft Engineering Service Co., Ltd., Air China Shantou Industrial Development Company; and its joint ventures mainly include GA Innovation China Co., Ltd. and Sichuan Services Aero-Engine Maintenance Co., Ltd. Moreover, the associates of Air China are Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Shandong Airlines Co., Ltd. and Tibet Airlines Co., Ltd.. Air China is also the largest shareholder of Shandong Aviation Group Co., Ltd.
With the goal of becoming "the world's leading airline", Air China is actively implementing the strategic objectives of "globally leading competitive advantages, constantly enhanced development capability, excellent and unique customer experience, and steadily improved interests and benefits". Air China is dedicated to serving passengers with credibility, convenience, comfort and choice. "Air China Miles" is the oldest frequent flier programme in China, under which all members of the frequent flier programmes under various brands of its subsidiaries and associates have been consolidated into the brand of "Phoenix Miles". As at the end of the Reporting Period, the total number of "Phoenix Miles" members amounted to 70.306 million.
As of the end of the Reporting Period, the Group operated a fleet of 729 aircraft with an average age of 7.97 years, of which the Company operated a fleet of 453 aircraft with an average age of 8.18 years.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Six months
Six months
ended 30 June
ended 30 June
(RMB'000)
2021
2020
Change
Revenue
37,663,803
29,645,766
27.05%
Loss from operations
(6,042,612)
(6,682,049)
(9.57%)
Loss before taxation
(9,404,949)
(13,096,926)
(28.19%)
Loss after taxation
(7,670,665)
(10,860,406)
(29.37%)
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(889,236)
(1,420,607)
(37.40%)
Loss attributable to equity shareholders
of the Company
(6,781,429)
(9,439,799)
(28.16%)
EBITDA(1)
4,289,009
3,282,775
30.65%
EBITDAR(2)
4,844,258
3,650,317
32.71%
Loss per share attributable to equity shareholders of
the Company (RMB)
(0.4937)
(0.6873)
(28.17%)
Return on equity attributable to
equity shareholders (%)
(9.10)
(10.69)
1.59 ppt
(1) EBITDA represents earnings before finance income and finance costs, net exchange gain/loss, income tax expense, share of results of associates and joint ventures, depreciation and amortisation as computed under IFRSs.
(2) EBITDAR represents EBITDA before deducting lease expenses on aircraft and engines as well as other lease expenses.
At 30 June
At 31 December
(RMB'000)
2021
2020
Change
Total assets
287,991,744
284,029,616
1.39%
Total liabilities
210,765,081
200,256,580
5.25%
Non-controlling interests
5,792,148
6,231,709
(7.05%)
Equity attributable to equity shareholders
of the Company
71,434,515
77,541,327
(7.88%)
Equity attributable to equity shareholders
of the Company per share (RMB)
4.92
5.34
(7.87%)
