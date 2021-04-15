Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2021
04/15/2021 | 09:22am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2021
The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited ("Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 15 April 2021, which contains combined operating data for March 2021 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:
AIR CHINA LIMITED
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2021
In March 2021, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group") recorded
year-on-yearand a month-on-month increase in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")). Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) recorded a year-on-year increase of 79.2% and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year increase of 128.5%. For domestic routes, passenger capacity increased by 127.6% and passenger traffic increased by 174.5%, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity decreased by 82.1% and passenger traffic decreased by 83.7%, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes increased by 122.7%, and passenger traffic recorded an increase of 524.2%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 72.4%, representing an increase of 15.6 percentage points as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic routes increased by 12.5 percentage points and for international routes decreased by 4.0 percentage points as compared to the same period last year, and the passenger load factor for regional routes increased by 32.0 percentage points year-on-year.
In terms of cargo operations, cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) increased by 247.1% year-on-year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue freight tonne kilometers (the "RFTK")) increased by 108.8% and the volume of cargo and mail carried increased by 64.2%, as compared to the same period last year. The cargo load factor was 36.8%, representing a year-on-year decrease of 24.4 percentage points.
In March 2021, the Group introduced three A320NEO aircraft. As at the end of March 2021, the Group operated a fleet of 719 aircraft, including 293 self-owned aircraft, 219 aircraft under finance lease and 207 aircraft under operating lease.
The new routes starting in March 2021 are set out as follows:
Route
Schedule
Start Date
Beijing - Aksu - Tumushuk
Three flights a week
28 March 2021
Beijing - Dazhou
Seven flights a week
28 March 2021
Beijing - Huai'an
Seven flights a week
28 March 2021
Tianjin - Nanning
Four flights a week
28 March 2021
Shanghai - Zhengzhou
Seven flights a week
28 March 2021
Shantou - Wuhan
Seven flights a week
28 March 2021
Ningbo - Wuhan
Seven flights a week
28 March 2021
Chengdu - Mangshi
Four flights a week
28 March 2021
Chengdu - Fuyang
Four flights a week
28 March 2021
Chengdu - Huangyan
Three flights a week
30 March 2021
Hangzhou - Zhongwei
Three flights a week
30 March 2021
The following table sets forth key operating data of March 2021:
Year-on-
Year-on-
Month-
Year
Year
on-Month
Cumulative
March
Change
Change
Cumulative
Change
2021
(%)1
(%)1
2021
(%)1
I. Capacity
1.
ATK (in million)2
2,479.3
124.9
66.6
5,720.1
8.6
Domestic
1,816.2
144.9
87.3
4,009.3
38.8
International
632.3
82.1
26.2
1,638.5
-27.1
Regional
30.8
129.1
76.5
72.3
-44.9
2.
ASK (in million)3
15,969.6
79.2
86.1
35,613.5
-12.4
Domestic
15,385.7
127.6
87.3
34,082.5
36.0
International
367.2
-82.1
36.4
1,069.7
-92.6
Regional
216.7
122.7
121.1
461.3
-58.0
3.
AFTK (in million)4
1,040.7
247.1
45.5
2,512.1
56.9
Domestic
432.0
223.6
87.3
943.1
48.6
International
599.2
269.7
25.7
1,542.2
64.1
Regional
9.5
124.5
22.3
26.8
1.1
II. Traffic
1.
RTK (in million)5
1,417.7
124.8
91.3
3,069.7
0.0
Domestic
1,131.5
155.6
112.2
2,348.4
35.3
International
272.2
48.0
35.0
691.4
-45.3
Regional
13.9
249.9
119.4
29.9
-57.0
2.
RPK (in million)6
11,564.8
128.5
118.6
23,533.7
-14.7
Domestic
11,306.5
174.5
120.1
22,889.7
33.6
International
150.6
-83.7
34.2
430.3
-95.6
Regional
107.7
524.2
160.7
213.7
-68.2
3.
RFTK (in million)7
382.7
108.8
40.1
972.2
48.1
Domestic
120.6
54.8
52.1
310.3
31.2
International
258.8
151.4
35.0
653.2
58.0
Regional
3.2
34.3
42.8
8.6
37.3
Year-on-
Year-on-
Month-
Year
Year
on-Month
Cumulative
March
Change
Change
Cumulative
Change
2021
(%)1
(%)1
2021
(%)1
4. Number of Passengers
carried (in thousand)
7,603.7
160.1
116.4
15,547.5
13.4
Domestic
7,509.7
171.6
116.4
15,338.5
35.1
International
26.2
-82.1
44.7
74.2
-96.1
Regional
67.7
475.0
160.9
134.8
-68.7
5. Total Cargo and Mail
carried (in tonnes)
110,725.0
64.2
47.6
285,113.0
33.6
Domestic
73,357.6
46.2
51.7
190,738.6
28.0
International
35,311.4
125.6
39.9
88,788.6
48.0
Regional
2,056.0
26.8
42.2
5,585.9
27.2
III. Load Factor
1. Passenger Load Factor (%)8
72.4
15.6
10.8
66.1
-1.8
Domestic
73.5
12.5
11.0
67.2
-1.2
International
41.0
-4.0
-0.7
40.2
-27.3
Regional
49.7
32.0
7.6
46.3
-14.8
2. Cargo and Mail Load
Factor (%)9
36.8
-24.4
-1.4
38.7
-2.3
Domestic
27.9
-30.4
-6.5
32.9
-4.4
International
43.2
-20.3
3.0
42.4
-1.6
Regional
33.7
-22.6
4.8
32.1
8.5
3. Overall Load Factor (%)10
57.2
0.0
7.4
53.7
-4.6
Domestic
62.3
2.6
7.3
58.6
-1.5
International
43.1
-9.9
2.8
42.2
-14.0
Regional
45.2
15.6
8.8
41.3
-11.7
Notes:
Change is expressed in percentage in terms of "Capacity" and "Traffic", and is expressed in percentage points in terms of "Load Factor"
"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown
"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown
"AFTK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown
"RTK(s)" refers to the revenue load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
"RPK(s)" refers to the number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown
"RFTK(s)" refers to the revenue cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
"Passenger Load Factor" refers to revenue passenger kilometers expressed as a percentage of available seat kilometers
"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to revenue freight tonne kilometers expressed as a percentage of available freight tonne kilometers
"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTKs expressed as a percentage of available tonne kilometers
The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.