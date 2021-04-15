Log in
AIR CHINA LIMITED

(753)
Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2021

04/15/2021 | 09:22am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2021

The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited ("Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 15 April 2021, which contains combined operating data for March 2021 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 15 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Feng Gang, Mr. Patrick Healy, Mr. Xue Yasong,, Mr. Duan Hongyi*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

*  Independent non-executive director of the Company

- 1 -

SSE ANNOUNCEMENT

The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:

AIR CHINA LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2021

In March 2021, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group") recorded

  1. year-on-yearand a month-on-month increase in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")). Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) recorded a year-on-year increase of 79.2% and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year increase of 128.5%. For domestic routes, passenger capacity increased by 127.6% and passenger traffic increased by 174.5%, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity decreased by 82.1% and passenger traffic decreased by 83.7%, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes increased by 122.7%, and passenger traffic recorded an increase of 524.2%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 72.4%, representing an increase of 15.6 percentage points as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic routes increased by 12.5 percentage points and for international routes decreased by 4.0 percentage points as compared to the same period last year, and the passenger load factor for regional routes increased by 32.0 percentage points year-on-year.

In terms of cargo operations, cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) increased by 247.1% year-on-year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue freight tonne kilometers (the "RFTK")) increased by 108.8% and the volume of cargo and mail carried increased by 64.2%, as compared to the same period last year. The cargo load factor was 36.8%, representing a year-on-year decrease of 24.4 percentage points.

In March 2021, the Group introduced three A320NEO aircraft. As at the end of March 2021, the Group operated a fleet of 719 aircraft, including 293 self-owned aircraft, 219 aircraft under finance lease and 207 aircraft under operating lease.

- 2 -

The new routes starting in March 2021 are set out as follows:

Route

Schedule

Start Date

Beijing - Aksu - Tumushuk

Three flights a week

28 March 2021

Beijing - Dazhou

Seven flights a week

28 March 2021

Beijing - Huai'an

Seven flights a week

28 March 2021

Tianjin - Nanning

Four flights a week

28 March 2021

Shanghai - Zhengzhou

Seven flights a week

28 March 2021

Shantou - Wuhan

Seven flights a week

28 March 2021

Ningbo - Wuhan

Seven flights a week

28 March 2021

Chengdu - Mangshi

Four flights a week

28 March 2021

Chengdu - Fuyang

Four flights a week

28 March 2021

Chengdu - Huangyan

Three flights a week

30 March 2021

Hangzhou - Zhongwei

Three flights a week

30 March 2021

- 3 -

The following table sets forth key operating data of March 2021:

Year-on-

Year-on-

Month-

Year

Year

on-Month

Cumulative

March

Change

Change

Cumulative

Change

2021

(%)1

(%)1

2021

(%)1

I. Capacity

1.

ATK (in million)2

2,479.3

124.9

66.6

5,720.1

8.6

Domestic

1,816.2

144.9

87.3

4,009.3

38.8

International

632.3

82.1

26.2

1,638.5

-27.1

Regional

30.8

129.1

76.5

72.3

-44.9

2.

ASK (in million)3

15,969.6

79.2

86.1

35,613.5

-12.4

Domestic

15,385.7

127.6

87.3

34,082.5

36.0

International

367.2

-82.1

36.4

1,069.7

-92.6

Regional

216.7

122.7

121.1

461.3

-58.0

3.

AFTK (in million)4

1,040.7

247.1

45.5

2,512.1

56.9

Domestic

432.0

223.6

87.3

943.1

48.6

International

599.2

269.7

25.7

1,542.2

64.1

Regional

9.5

124.5

22.3

26.8

1.1

II. Traffic

1.

RTK (in million)5

1,417.7

124.8

91.3

3,069.7

0.0

Domestic

1,131.5

155.6

112.2

2,348.4

35.3

International

272.2

48.0

35.0

691.4

-45.3

Regional

13.9

249.9

119.4

29.9

-57.0

2.

RPK (in million)6

11,564.8

128.5

118.6

23,533.7

-14.7

Domestic

11,306.5

174.5

120.1

22,889.7

33.6

International

150.6

-83.7

34.2

430.3

-95.6

Regional

107.7

524.2

160.7

213.7

-68.2

3.

RFTK (in million)7

382.7

108.8

40.1

972.2

48.1

Domestic

120.6

54.8

52.1

310.3

31.2

International

258.8

151.4

35.0

653.2

58.0

Regional

3.2

34.3

42.8

8.6

37.3

- 4 -

Year-on-

Year-on-

Month-

Year

Year

on-Month

Cumulative

March

Change

Change

Cumulative

Change

2021

(%)1

(%)1

2021

(%)1

4. Number of Passengers

carried (in thousand)

7,603.7

160.1

116.4

15,547.5

13.4

Domestic

7,509.7

171.6

116.4

15,338.5

35.1

International

26.2

-82.1

44.7

74.2

-96.1

Regional

67.7

475.0

160.9

134.8

-68.7

5. Total Cargo and Mail

carried (in tonnes)

110,725.0

64.2

47.6

285,113.0

33.6

Domestic

73,357.6

46.2

51.7

190,738.6

28.0

International

35,311.4

125.6

39.9

88,788.6

48.0

Regional

2,056.0

26.8

42.2

5,585.9

27.2

III. Load Factor

1. Passenger Load Factor (%)8

72.4

15.6

10.8

66.1

-1.8

Domestic

73.5

12.5

11.0

67.2

-1.2

International

41.0

-4.0

-0.7

40.2

-27.3

Regional

49.7

32.0

7.6

46.3

-14.8

2. Cargo and Mail Load

Factor (%)9

36.8

-24.4

-1.4

38.7

-2.3

Domestic

27.9

-30.4

-6.5

32.9

-4.4

International

43.2

-20.3

3.0

42.4

-1.6

Regional

33.7

-22.6

4.8

32.1

8.5

3. Overall Load Factor (%)10

57.2

0.0

7.4

53.7

-4.6

Domestic

62.3

2.6

7.3

58.6

-1.5

International

43.1

-9.9

2.8

42.2

-14.0

Regional

45.2

15.6

8.8

41.3

-11.7

- 5 -

Notes:

  1. Change is expressed in percentage in terms of "Capacity" and "Traffic", and is expressed in percentage points in terms of "Load Factor"
  2. "ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown
  3. "ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown
  4. "AFTK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown
  5. "RTK(s)" refers to the revenue load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
  6. "RPK(s)" refers to the number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown
  7. "RFTK(s)" refers to the revenue cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
  8. "Passenger Load Factor" refers to revenue passenger kilometers expressed as a percentage of available seat kilometers
  9. "Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to revenue freight tonne kilometers expressed as a percentage of available freight tonne kilometers
  10. "Overall Load Factor" refers to RTKs expressed as a percentage of available tonne kilometers

The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

Board of Directors of Air China Limited

Beijing, the PRC, 15 April 2021

- 6 -

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 13:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
