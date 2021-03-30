Log in
AIR CHINA LIMITED

(753)
Air China : CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBER

03/30/2021 | 10:03am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBER

Reference is made to the announcement of Air China Limited (the "Company") dated 29 April 2020 and the announcement of the poll results of 2019 annual general meeting of the Company dated 26 May 2020, in relation to, among other things, the appointment of Mr. Duan Hongyi as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Duan Hongyi was elected as a member of the nomination and remuneration committee of the Board on 30 March 2021. Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 29 April 2020 for the biographical details of Mr. Duan Hongyi and other relevant information.

Following the foregoing election of Mr. Duan Hongyi, the Company has complied with (i) the composition requirement of the remuneration committee under Rule 3.25 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules"); and (ii) the composition requirement of the nomination committee under Code Provision A.5.1 of the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 30 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Feng Gang, Mr. Patrick Healy, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. Duan Hongyi*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

  • Independent non-executive director of the Company

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 14:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
