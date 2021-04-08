Air China : (I) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION (II) GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE DEBT FINANCI...
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00753)
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE DEBT FINANCING INSTRUMENTS AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 7 of this circular.
A notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 at The Conference Room C713, No. 30, Tianzhu Road, Airport Industrial Zone, Shunyi District, Beijing, the PRC, is set out on pages 12 to 15 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible but in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for convening the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment should you so wish.
the overseas listed foreign share(s) in the share capital of the
Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed
on the Stock Exchange as its primary listing venue and have been
admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority as its
secondary listing venue
"Hong Kong"
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
DEFINITIONS
"Latest Practicable Date"
31 March 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the
printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information
contained herein
"Listing Rules"
The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China, excluding, for the purpose of this
circular only, Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative
Region and Taiwan
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
"Share(s)"
collectively, the A Shares and H Shares
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the Shares of the Company
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Supervisory Committee"
the supervisory committee of the Company
"%"
per cent
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00753)
Directors:
Registered Address:
Executive Director:
Blue Sky Mansion
Song Zhiyong (Chairman)
28 Tianzhu Road
Airport Industrial Zone
Non-executive Directors:
Shunyi District
Feng Gang
Beijing, the PRC
Patrick Healy
Xue Yasong
Principal Place of Business
in Hong Kong:
Independent Non-executive Directors:
5th Floor, CNAC House
Duan Hongyi
12 Tung Fai Road
Stanley Hui Hon-chung
Hong Kong International Airport
Li Dajin
Hong Kong
9 April 2021
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE DEBT FINANCING INSTRUMENTS AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
INTRODUCTION
It is proposed that at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 25 May 2021, the notice of which is set out on pages 12 to 15 of this circular, resolutions will be proposed to, among others, (i) approve the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association; and (ii) give a general mandate to the Directors to issue Debt Financing Instruments.
