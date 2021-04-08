Air China : (I) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION (II) GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE DEBT FINANCI...

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares of Air China Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy and notice of attendance to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE DEBT FINANCING INSTRUMENTS AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 7 of this circular.

A notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 at The Conference Room C713, No. 30, Tianzhu Road, Airport Industrial Zone, Shunyi District, Beijing, the PRC, is set out on pages 12 to 15 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible but in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for convening the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment should you so wish.