Air China Limited

AIR CHINA LIMITED

(753)
Air China : to buy 18 Airbus A320neo jets from GECAS subsidiary

03/18/2021 | 06:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Air China is pictured on a tail on an airplane parked at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

BEIJING (Reuters) - Air China will buy 18 Airbus A320neo jets from AFS Investments Inc, a subsidiary of aircraft lessor GECAS, the airline said on Thursday, in a boost to Airbus as it competes with Boeing for Chinese market share.

Air China said the order was worth $2.24 billion, based on list prices and deliveries of the narrow-body aircraft were expected to be completed by 2022.

The airline said it believed the new jets would make it more competitive in a domestic market recovering fast from the coronavirus pandemic and that low financing costs and a favourable exchange rate had helped with the deal.

GECAS and Ireland's AerCap, the world's two biggest aircraft leasing companies, announced plans last week to combine, with AerCap agreeing to pay more than $30 billion for GECAS, the air finance business of General Electric.

Air China last announced a deal with Airbus in 2019, when it bought 20 A350 aircraft.

Boeing's popular narrow-body 737 MAX jet remains grounded in China following crashes in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019 that killed 346 people.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED -2.04% 7.21 End-of-day quote.18.20%
AIRBUS SE 0.34% 101.42 Real-time Quote.12.50%
Financials
Sales 2020 71 976 M 11 080 M 11 080 M
Net income 2020 -13 734 M -2 114 M -2 114 M
Net Debt 2020 142 B 21 904 M 21 904 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,62x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 115 B 17 745 M 17 770 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,58x
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 89 824
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart AIR CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,21 CNY
Last Close Price 6,04 CNY
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Hang Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Yong Song Chairman
Hon Chung Hui Independent Non-Executive Director
Da Jin Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong-Yi Duan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CHINA LIMITED18.20%17 517
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.25.44%32 426
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.49%22 351
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.44.39%19 408
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED30.52%15 385
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.35.29%15 011
