Paris, May 13, 2024

Air France-KLM repaid remaining €48 million of OCEANE 2026 bonds

Air France-KLM announces today that it has fully repaid in cash c. €48 million of nominal value of the remaining outstanding convertible bonds due March 25, 2026 (the “OCEANE 2026”, ISIN FR0013410628), using the company’s option for early redemption (“Clean Up Call Option”, part of the terms and conditions of the bonds).

This residual redemption amount is equivalent to 2,654,942 of bonds and the number of potential dilutive shares linked to these outstanding bonds OCEANE 2026 will therefore been reduced from 472,580 shares to zero.

