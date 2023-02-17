AF-KLM Full Year 2022 Results

BACK TO POSITIVE NET INCOME AFTER A SUCCESSFUL YEAR IN A CHALLENGING CONTEXT
POSITIVE OPERATING RESULT FOR BOTH AIR FRANCE AND KLM THANKS TO SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUES AND TRANSFORMATION EFFORTS
Strong Group capacity ramp up at 85% compared to 2019 with load factor at 84%
Group revenues at €26.4bn, with highest fourth quarter revenues in history
Operating result at €1.2bn with operating margin at 4.5% above 2019 level (4.2%), despite surging fuel price
Positive net income at €0.7bn supporting the Group’s equity restoration
Positive Adjusted operating free cash flow ast €1.9bn and solid cash at hand at €10.6bn
Net debt down by €1.9bn euros, compared to end of 2021
Commenting on the results, Mr. Benjamin Smith, Group CEO, said: “Throughout 2022, Air France-KLM once again demonstrated its resilience and agility in a context of unprecedented crises. In spite of the Omicron strain, the war in Ukraine, the inflationary situation and the operational disruptions at major international airports last summer, our Group and its airlines were able to successfully capture a strong demand for travel. On the financial side, we successfully undertook major operations to both restore our equity and consolidate our balance sheet while continuing to pay back the State aids we received. We secured landmark deals, including a strategic commercial partnership with CMA CGM Group which became our largest private shareholder. All the while, we moved forward with our transformation efforts at every level of our Group to emerge stronger and more efficient from the pandemic as a leader of sustainable aviation. Our fleet renewal efforts and our investments in SAF fully demonstrate our determination to play an active role in the decarbonization, not just of our own operations, but of the industry as a whole. We close out the year with a positive net income, having turned the page on Covid, and look to the future with confidence in our ability to address the challenges ahead. I would like to thank all the customers who chose to fly our airlines this year as well as all our employees, who made this year a success through their hard work and commitment to excellence.”
Highest Q4 revenue in history and Full Year operating margin at 4.5%
Fourth quarter
FullYear
2022
Change
Change constant currency
2022
Change
Change constant currency
Revenues (€m)
7,128
+47.3%
+42.8%
26,393
+84.4%
+79.7%
EBITDA (€m)
786
-42
-40
3,615
+2,870
2,891
Operating result (€m)
134
-45
-42
1,193
+2,819
2,839
Operating margin (%)
1.9%
-1.8 pt
-1.6 pt
4.5%
+15.9 pt
+15.7 pt
Net income – Group part (€m)
496
+622
728
+4,020
Adj. operating free cash flow (€m)
-551
-776
1,903
+2,534
Net debt at end of period (€m)1
6,337
-1,879
In Q4 2022, revenues were up 47.3% compared to Q4 2021, a record level in the Group’s history, despite a difficult context. Full Year 2022 revenues were up 84.4% up compared to last. This improvement was driven by an increase in capacity, load factor and passenger yield. The Air France-KLM Group posted a positive operating result of 1,193 million euros, up by 2,839 million euros at a constant currency compared to last year. Full Year 2022 operating margin is 0.3 points higher than 2019 (4.2%). Net income amounted to 728 million euros in Full Year 2022, an increase of 4,020 million euros compared to last year.
Fourth quarter
Full Year
2022
Change
Change constant currency
2022
Change
Change constant currency
Passengers (thousands)
20,995
+32.2%
83,323
+86.5%
Capacity (ASK m)
72,698
+21.3%
282,826
+44.2%
Traffic (RPK m)
62,422
+45.7%
237,567
+104.6%
Passenger load factor
85.9%
14.4pt
84.0%
24.8pt
Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
7.87
+36.5%
+32.3%
7.45
+55.9%
+51.6%
Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
8.88
+22.3%
+18.5%
8.52
+33.4%
+29.5%
Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel
8.69
+24.9%
+5.1%
8.10
+12.2%
-4.5%
In 2022, Air France-KLM welcomed 83.3 million passengers which is 86.5% above previous year. As capacity increased by 44.2% and traffic grew by 104.6%, the load factor increased by 24.8 points compared to last year. Group passenger unit revenue per ASK increased by 51.6% against a constant currency compared to last year. This increase was driven by both load factor and yield. Group unit cost per ASK at constant fuel and constant currency is down 4.5% versus last year thanks to an increase in capacity and the Group’s ongoing transformation efforts.
The full year unit cost is up 1.9% at a constant fuel price and constant currency (USD & related currencies only) versus 2019, with a capacity down by 15%. The ongoing transformation programs enable Air France-KLM to limit the impact of increasing costs such as airport and ATC charges, and the increase of labor cost.
Compared to December 2019, the number of Full Time Equivalents (FTE’s) decreased by 16% at Air France (excluding Transavia France) and by 9% at KLM.
In 2022 staff costs decreased by 10% compared to the same quarter in 2019 mainly thanks to FTE reduction and government support on wages, mainly received in the first quarter.
In 2021 and 2022, Air France-KLM continued redeeming liquidity support while maintaining a solid cash position
In December 2021, Air France-KLM redeemed €500 million of the outstanding 4 billion euros bank loan guaranteed by the French State (the “PGE”).
In June 2022, Air France-KLM successfully completed a €2.256 billion rights issue, of which €1.6 billion were allocated to the partial redemption of the €3.0 billion perpetual hybrid instruments held by the French State.
End of June 2022, KLM fully redeemed its RCF and Dutch State Loan for a total amount of 0.9 billion euros.
In July 2022, Air France-KLM and Apollo closed a €500 million transaction whereby Apollo subscribed to perpetual bonds issued by an Air France ad hoc operating affiliate that owns a pool of spare engines dedicated to the airline’s Engineering and Maintenance. The €500 million proceeds were used to further redeem part of the perpetual hybrid instruments held by the French State.
In November 2022, Air France-KLM successfully placed undated deeply subordinated unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares, for a nominal amount of c. €300 million. The net proceeds of this offering were fully allocated to the partial redemption of the perpetual hybrid instruments held by the French State.
In November 2022, Air France-KLM continued to deleverage and reprofile its unsecured debt with an agreement with the French state and the syndicate of nine banks participating in the PGE to proceed with the early redemption of an additional €1.0 billion, bringing its outstanding amount to €2.5 billion at end-2022.
Altogether, by December 2022, Air France-KLM redeemed €4.9 billion liquidity support, thus rebalancing the Group’s debt profile.
In 2023, Air France-KLM will continue to strengthen its balance sheet…
In the course of March 2023, the Group will fully redeem the “PGE” (2.5 billion euros outstanding) by using the 1.0 billion euros proceeds of the Sustainability-Linked Bonds issued in January 2023 and by using an additional 1.5 billion euros of cash.
In April 2023, Air France & Air France-KLM combined and KLM intends to implement two new Sustainability-linked Revolving Credit Facilities.
Aside of net profit generation, Air France-KLM intends to restore its balance sheet by means of non dilutive initiatives such as quasi-equity financing instruments2 (similarly to the one raised by Air France on a pool of spare engines in July 2022), supported by Loyalty Program and/or MRO assets, and/or straight hybrid bonds.
… and will be fully released from current States support
The remaining €1.2bn French State Recapitalization Aid, granted under EU State Aid Covid Temporary Framework, is currently composed by:
€600m French State perpetual hybrids instruments.
€600m shares, acquired by the French State as part of the May 2021 right issue.
As of April 19th, 20233, Air France-KLM intends to fully exit this current €1.2bn French State recapitalization Aid and its related bans. Following the approval on February 16th, 2023, by the EU Commission of a French State Compensation Aid without any bans, the Group will achieve this exit of the French Recapitalization Aid through the following steps:
March 2023: Air France-KLM will redeem and refinance €300m of French State perpetual bonds into French State perpetual hybrid instruments without bans attached, enabling to cross the 75% redemption threshold of the Recapitalization French State Aid.
As of April 19th, 2023: The rest of the c.€300m French State perpetual hybrid instruments and the remuneration associated to the State aid will be redeemed and refinanced similarly. The Group will settle all final obligations related to the exit of the remaining Recapitalization Aid without change needed of the capital structure.
In April 2023 KLM intends to exit the current Dutch State framework with banks & State loans being replaced by a Sustainability Linked Revolving Credit Facility.
OUTLOOK
Capacity Air France-KLM is confident that the recovery will continue and therefore, the Group expects the capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Group including Transavia at an index of:
90%-95% for the First quarter of 2023
90%-95% for the Second quarter of 2023
above 95% for the Second Half of 2023
95%-100% for the Full Year 2023
Transavia will contribute to this growth and expects to be at circa 135% for the Full Year 2023. All indices compared to the respective period of 2019.
Other
Unit cost: The Group expects for Full Year 2023 a stable unit cost, against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding furlough contribution, compared to FY 2022.
Net capex: Full year 2023 Net Capex spending is estimated at 3.0 billion euros.
Medium Term Outlook4:
The Group continues its swift transformation initiatives and confirms its medium-term financial ambition with the long-term focus of achieving increased competitiveness. To do this, the Group remains agile in optimizing fleet, workforce, network, costs and continues its sustainability efforts. The Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers back to 2019 levels as from 2024.
The transformation efforts of the Group, including FTE reduction, fleet renewal and spend optimization, will compensate the inflationary pressure on cost. Therefore, the Group expects to decrease its unit cost by -1% to -4% against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding Emission Trading Scheme costs (ETS) compared to 2022.
The Adjusted Operating Free Cash Flow excluding exceptionals is expected to remain positive. Exceptionals include the payment of the air-freight litigation and the deferrals of social charges and wage taxes accumulated during the Covid 19 period.
The Net debt/EBITDA target ratio is expected to remain between 1.5x and 2.0x.
The Group’s medium-term financial ambition is to reach an Operating Margin of 7% to 8%.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Network: Significant improvement in revenues and operating result
Network
Fourth quarter
Full Year
2022
Change
Change constant currency
2022
Change
Change constant currency
Total revenues (€m)
6,204
+46.3%
+41.9%
22,758
+85.7%
+80.5%
Scheduled revenues (€m)
5,941
+47.6%
+42.7%
21,844
+89.6%
+83.6%
Operating result (€m)
237
+91
+97
1,131
+2,713
+2,732
Compared to 2021, Full year 2022 total revenues increased by 80.5% at constant currency to 22,758 million euros. The operating result amounted to 1,131 million euros, which represents an 2,732 million euros increase at constant currency compared to last year.
Strong yieldson our diversified network
Fourth quarter
Full Year
Passenger network
2022
Change
Change constant currency
2022
Change
Change constant currency
Passengers (thousands)
16,490
+28.4%
64,968
+81.2%
Capacity (ASK m)
63,282
+18.3%
245,457
+39.4%
Traffic (RPK m)
54,439
+44.4%
205,733
+103.5%
Load factor
86.0%
+15.5 pt
83.8%
+26.4 pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)
5,359
+66.3%
+61.7%
19,254
+122.2%
+116.7%
Scheduled passenger revenues (€m)
5,210
+66.4%
+60.9%
18,794
+125.0%
+118.1%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
8.23
+40.6%
+36.0%
7.66
+61.3%
+56.4%
FY 2022 capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 39.4% higher than last year and at 85% of 2019 Fourth quarter level, which is at the same level as the Group’s guidance provided during the Third quarter 2022 results presentation.
In response to the rise in fuel prices and other external costs, the Group proceeded to several fare increases during 2022 across all flights. The amount of the increase varied according to destination and class of travel, and applied to flights operated by Air France and KLM. Additionally, in line with the strong summer demand, the strong performance in Premium cabins and the solid corporate traffic recovery have all led to a yield above 2019 for the full year.
During Q4 we observed per area the following trends:
North Atlantic: Q4 is slightly down after this summer's performance but still very dynamic with capacity slightly higher than 2019. Performance continued driven by Point of Origin North America and India with a positive impact on yield. Good performance of business cabin for Air France and premium economy for KLM.
Latin America: Capacity gradully increased since summer in still favorable performance context.
Asia & Middle East: Additional capacity due the reopening of Japan and extra frequencies on Dubai. India continued to show a strong performance on volumes and yields. Business cabin performance remained strong with good dynamics.
Caribbean & Indian Ocean: Continuation of good Third quarter results especially driven by French West Indies and last minute demand.
Africa: A strong corporate recovery was observed in all areas. For KLM, the performance was driven by East and South Africa with strong yield increase linked to positive cabin mix and a positive economy yield evolution. For Air France, performance was driven by West and Central African countries with a good steering strategy.
Short and Medium-haul: Strong demand on the Air France side resulting in slightly higher Load factors than in 2019. KLM volumes were impacted by capacity cuts in the context of a tight labor market as well as imposed departing passenger limits, though yield development was favorable.
Over the course of 2022, the Group continued to introduce new generation aircraft to its fleet and phased out old generation aircraft which resulted in a reduction of 15 aircraft. The long haul fleet was expanded by 1 aircraft, while the medium haul fleet has been reduced by 7 aircraft and the regional fleet decreased by 9 aircraft. In 2023 and beyond the Group will continue to invest in new generation aircraft in order to improve its economic and environmental performance. In 2023, the first Airbus A320neo/A321neo will be delivered.
Cargo: decrease in traffic compensated by strong yield resulting in a broadly stable revenue in 2022
Fourth quarter
Full Year
Cargo business
2022
Change
Change constant currency
2022
Change
Change constant currency
Tons (thousands)
236
-10.8%
931
-11.6%
Capacity (ATK m)
3,403
+9.6%
13,256
+15.6%
Traffic (RTK m)
1,756
-12.3%
6,888
-14.5%
Load factor
51.6%
-12.9 pt
52.0%
-18.3 pt
Total Cargo revenues (€m)
844
-17.2%
-20.2%
3,502
-2.4%
-5.9%
Scheduled cargo revenues (€m)
732
-18.2%
-20.9%
3,049
-3.7%
-7.0%
Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts )
21.51
-25.3%
-27.8%
23.00
-16.7%
-19.5%
2022 was a dynamic year, a very strong first half-year was followed by a more softening second part. Due to the resumption of passenger travel, belly capacity improved and resulted in an increase in Available Ton Kilometers of 15.6% versus Full Year 2021. The slower growth of global trade and the partial rebound of sea freight led to decreasing demand for air cargo from the second quarter onwards. Traffic decreased with 14.5% and the unit revenue per ATK decreased by 16.7% due to a decline in yield as well, although the yield remained still above 2021 level. Total Cargo revenues were 2.4% below Full Year 2021.
Compared to the pre-COVID year 2019, cargo capacity in the Full Year was 9% below. However, due to strong yield performance, total revenues in 2022 were 63% higher compared to 2019.
In 2022, Air France-KLM laid a strong foundation for the coming years to remain a credible and prominent air cargo player with the signing of a ten-year cooperation agreement with the CMA-CGM Group. Moreover, as part of Air France-KLM program to replace its aging Full Freighters and to strengthen Cargo’s financials and sustainability, the Group firmed an order for four Airbus A350F freighters destined to Air France in March 2022 (further to an LOI announced in December 2021) and early 2023 an additional order for four A350F freighters (to replace current fleet) to be operated by Martinair on behalf of KLM Cargo was announced.
Investments in Transavia’s growth capacity continues
Fourth quarter
Full Year
Transavia
2022
Change
2022
Change
Passengers (thousands)
4,505
+48.1%
18,355
+108.3%
Capacity (ASK m)
9,416
+45.9%
37,369
+85.9%
Traffic (RPK m)
7,983
+55.6%
31,834
+112.1%
Load factor
84.8%
+5.3 pt
85.2%
+10.5 pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)
513
+57.3%
2,218
+119.3%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
5.44
+7.6%
6.06
+19.9%
Unit cost per ASK (€ cts)
6.64
+17.7%
6.32
+9.1%
Operating result (€m)
-113
-76
-100
+50
During 2022, the demand recovery in leisure traffic in Europe and North Africa continued. Compared to last year, the capacity increased by 85.9%, traffic increased by 112.1%, and the number of passengers increased by 108.3% resulting in a load factor 10.5 points above 2021.
The operating result stood at -100 million euros and improved by 50 million euros compared to Full Year 2021.
Compared to 2019, Full Year 2022 showed activity levels at index 114 and a load factor below 2019 levels. The average unit revenue per ASK increased by 14% compared to 2019, mainly driven by a strong yield increase of 23%. The average unit cost per ASK increased by 28% versus 2019, mainly driven by the high fuelprice and higher disruption cost.
The fleet of Transavia reached 99 aircraft by the end of the year.
Maintenance business:Solid performance during 2022
Fourth quarter
Full Year
Maintenance
2022
Change
Change constant currency
2022
Change
Change constant currency
Total revenues (€m)
1,018
+27.9%
3,586
+28.0%
Third-party revenues (€m)
405
+54.0%
+41.4%
1,389
+35.8%
+33.7%
Operating result (€m)
16
-53
-55
163
75
81
Operating margin (%)
1.5%
-7.1 pt
-7.0 pt
4.5%
+1.4 pt
+1.7 pt
Full Year operating result stood at 163 million euros, which represents an increase of 81 million euros at constant currency compared to Full Year 2021 and is due to a higher activity and an operational improvement.
Total revenues increased by 28% in 2022 while third party revenues increased by 33.7% at constant currency, showing a strong recovery. The operating margin stood at 4.5%, which is 1.4 point higher than the operating margin in 2021. Compared to Full Year 2019 the margin is still one point lower.
Adjusted operating free cash flow positive leading to a Net debt/EBITDA ratio at1.8x
Fourth quarter
Full Year
In € million
2022
Change
2022
Change
Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m)
683
-28
3,121
+2,901
Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m)
-58
+20
-233
+63
Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m)
-280
-529
1,968
+358
Net cash flow from operating activities (€m)
345
-537
4,856
3,322
Net investments* (€m)
-688
-239
-2,092
-789
Operating free cash flow (€m)
-343
-776
2,764
2,533
Repayment of lease debt
-208
+0
-861
+1
Adjusted operating free cash flow**
-551
-776
1,903
+2,534
* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.
** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flowafter deducting the repayment of lease debt.
The Group generated an adjusted operating free cash flow in 2022 of 1.9 billion euros, which is 2.5 billion euros higher than last year.
In € million
31Dec 2022
31 Dec 2021
Net debt
6,337
8,216
EBITDA trailing 12 months
3,615
745
Net debt/EBITDA
1.8 x
11.0 x
Significant increase in Full Year revenues resulting in positive and improved operating result for both airlines
Fourth quarter
Full Year
2022
Change
2022
Change
Air France Group Operating result (€m)
144
+92
483
+1,886
Operating margin (%)
3.2%
+1.4 pt
3.0%
+19.0 pt
KLM Group Operating result (€m)
-2
-129
706
+933
Operating margin (%)
-0.1%
-6.3 pt
6.6%
+10.3 pt
The audit procedures have been completed. The audit report is in the process of being issued.
******
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Assets
31Dec 2022
31 Dec 2021
€m
Goodwill
225
222
Intangible assets
1,337
1,235
Flight equipment
10,614
10,466
Other property, plant and equipment
1,375
1,402
Right-of-use assets
5,428
5,148
Investments in equity associates
120
109
Pension assets
39
-
Other non-current financial assets
1,184
951
Non-current derivatives financial assets
262
143
Deferred tax assets
714
278
Total non-current assets
21,298
19,954
Other current financial assets
620
484
Current derivatives financial assets
327
469
Inventories
723
567
Trade receivables
1,785
1,511
Other current assets
847
966
Cash and cash equivalents
6,626
6,658
Assets held for sale
79
74
Total current assets
11,007
10,729
Total assets
32,305
30,683
Liabilities and equity
31Dec 2022
31 Dec 2021
In million euros
Issued capital
2,571
643
Additional paid-in capital
5,217
4,949
Treasury shares
-25
-25
Perpetual bonds
933
3,151
Reserves and retained earnings
-11,700
-12,542
Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM
-3,004
-3,824
Non-controlling interests
524
8
Total Equity
-2,480
-3,816
Pension provisions
1,634
1,939
Non-current return obligation liabilities and provisions for leased aircraft and other provisions
4,149
4,055
Non-current financial liabilities
9,657
11,274
Non-current lease debt
3,318
2,924
Non-current derivatives financial liabilities
21
25
Deferred tax liabilities
1
1
Other non-current liabilities
2,343
2,555
Total non-current liabilities
21,123
22,773
Current return obligation liabilities and provisions for leased aircraft and other provisions
740
885
Current financial liabilities
896
1,215
Current lease debt
834
825
Current derivatives financial liabilities
83
46
Trade payables
2,424
1,850
Deferred revenue on ticket sales
3,725
2,644
Frequent flyer programs
900
888
Other current liabilities
4,057
3,369
Bank overdrafts
3
4
Total current liabilities
13,662
11,726
Total equity and liabilities
32,305
30,683
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1 January until 31December 2022
€m
31Dec 2022
31Dec 2021*
Net income
744
-3,294
Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions
2,422
2,371
Financial provisions
145
115
Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets
-92
18
Loss (gain) on disposals of subsidiaries and associates
1
-26
Derivatives – non monetary result
-4
-39
Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net
151
257
Share of (profits) losses of associates
-12
27
Deferred taxes
-436
-284
Impairment
32
40
Other non-monetary items
-63
739
Financial Capacity
2,888
-76
(Increase) / decrease in inventories
-155
-41
(Increase) / decrease in trade receivables
-146
-239
Increase / (decrease) in trade payables
570
395
Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales
1,092
227
Change in other assets and liabilities
607
1,268
Change in working capital requirement
1,968
1,610
Net cash flow from operating activities
4,856
1,534
Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
-3
-4
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
-2,972
-2,202
Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
-1
75
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
880
899
Dividends received
2
2
Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months
-59
-9
Net cash flow used in investing activities
-2,153
-1,239
Increase of equity
1,551
1,024
Capital increase paid by non controlling interests
3
-
Perpetual
-969
-
Coupons on perpetual
-252
-
Issuance of debt
1,110
1,724
Repayment on debt
-3,078
-1,993
Payments on lease debt
-861
-862
New loans
-305
-188
Repayment on loans
45
219
Dividends paid
-
-1
Net cash flow from financing activities
-2,756
-77
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (net of cash acquired or sold)
22
14
Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts
-31
232
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period
6,654
6,422
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period
6,623
6,654
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19) Return on capital employed (ROCE)
In million euros
31 Dec 2022
30 Sep 2022
30 Jun 2022
31 Mar 2022
31 Dec 2021
30* Sep 2021
30* Jun 2021
31* Mar 2021
Goodwill and intangible assets
1,562
1,425
1,437
1,473
1,457
1,456
1,464
1,479
Flight equipment
10,614
10,298
10,521
10,537
10,466
10,478
10,645
10,800
Other property, plant and equipment
1,375
1,349
1,358
1,378
1,402
1,418
1,453
1,476
Right-of-use assets
5,428
5,536
5,439
5,205
5,148
5,061
5,033
4,795
Investments in equity associates
120
111
108
107
109
172
166
223
Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits
169
164
162
158
157
147
147
146
Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring
-4,347
-4,792
-4,473
-4,240
-4,180
-4,180
-4,033
-4,083
WCR, excluding market value of derivatives
-10,092
-10,434
-11,156
-9,589
-8,262
-7,995
-7,745
-6,410
Capital employed
4,829
3,657
3,396
5,029
6,297
6,557
7,130
8,426
Average capital employed (A)
4,228
7,103
Adjusted results from current operations
1,193
-1,626
- Dividends received
-1
0
- Share of profits (losses) of associates
12
-27
- Normative income tax
-311
462
Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)
893
-1,191
ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)
21.1%
-16.8%
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Net debt
Balance sheet at
€m
31Dec 2022
31 Dec 2021
Current and non-current financial liabilities
10,553
12,489
Current and non-current lease debt
4,152
3,749
Accrued interest
-127
-128
Deposits related to financial liabilities
-101
-99
Deposits related to lease debt
-99
-85
Derivatives impact on debt
-35
-14
Gross financial liabilities (A)
14,343
15,912
Cash and cash equivalents
6,626
6,658
Marketable securities > 3 months
572
513
Bonds
811
529
Bank overdrafts
-3
-4
Net cash(B)
8,006
7,696
Net debt (A) – (B)
6,337
8,216
Adjusted operating free cash flow
Fourth quarter
Full Year
€m
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash flow from operating activities
345
882
4,856
1,534
Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
-890
-659
-2,972
-2,202
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
202
210
880
899
Operating free cash flow
-343
433
2,764
231
Payments on lease debt
-208
-208
-861
-862
Adjusted operating free cash flow
-551
225
1,903
-631
Bridge from EBITDA to Financial capacity
Fourth quarter
Full Year
2022
2021*
2022
2021*
EBITDA
786
828
3,615
745
Provisions (CO2 and other)
75
10
90
-6
Correction of spare parts inventory
-5
1
-1
5
Addition to pension provisions
28
38
125
206
Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out)
-50
-40
-100
-140
Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronauticals)
5
-1
32
30
Income from operation activities - cash impact
839
836
3,761
840
Restructuring costs
-58
-78
-233
-296
Other non-current income and expenses
0
-8
-7
-74
Cost of financial liability
-153
-137
-582
-577
Financial income
28
-3
25
-14
Realized foreign exchanges gain/loss
-11
14
-22
63
Termination of trading hedges - cash
0
0
0
-8
Settlements of forwards derivates - cash
0
0
0
-3
Current income tax
-20
5
-46
-1
Other financial charges & expenses - cash
0
0
-11
-8
Other elements
0
4
3
2
Financial capacity
625
633
2,888
-76
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Unit cost: net cost per ASK
Fourth quarter
Full Year
2022
2021*
2022
2021*
Revenues (in €m)
7,128
4,838
26,393
14,315
Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/-
-134
-179
-1,193
1,626
Total operating expense (in €m)
6,994
4,659
25,200
15,941
Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m)
-150
-92
-461
-313
Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m)
-113
-125
-453
-421
Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m)
-405
-263
-1,389
-1,023
Transavia - other revenues (in €m)
-1
0
45
3
Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m)
-5
-7
-26
-27
Net cost (in €m)
6,319
4,173
22,914
14,161
Capacity produced, reported in ASK*
72,698
59,937
282,826
196,116
Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)
8.69
6.96
8.10
7.22
Gross change
24.9%
12.2%
Currency effect on net costs (in €m)
-141
-397
Change at constant currency
20.8%
9.1%
Fuel price effect (in €m)
639
2,078
Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK)
8.69
8.26
8.10
8.48
Change at constant currency and fuel price basis
+5.2%
-4.5%
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19) (1) The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).
Group results
Air France Group
Fourth quarter
Full Year
2022
Change
2022
Change
Revenue (in €m)
4,541
+53.9%
16,285
+86.2%
EBITDA (in €m)
532
+69
1,961
+1,915
Operating result (in €m)
144
+92
483
+1,886
Operating margin (%)
3.2%
+1.4 pt
3.0%
+19.0 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)
457
+65
1,601
+1,919
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin
10.1%
-3.2 pt
9.8%
+13.5 pt
KLMGroup
Fourth quarter
Full Year
2022
Change
2022
Change
Revenue (in €m)
2,758
+35.3%
10,679
+76.1%
EBITDA (in €m)
261
-104
1,678
+984
Operating result (in €m)
-2
-129
706
+933
Operating margin (%)
-0.1%
-6.3 pt
6.6%
+10.3 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)
213
-115
1,535
+1,010
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin
7.7%
-8.4 pt
14.4%
+5.7 pt
NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level
Group fleet at31December2022
Aircraft type
AF (incl. HOP)
KL (incl. KLC & MP)
Transavia
Owned
Finance lease
Operating lease
Total
In operation
Change / 31/12/21
B777-300
43
16
18
17
24
59
59
B777-200
18
15
26
1
6
33
33
-3
B787-9
10
13
4
7
12
23
23
B787-10
7
2
5
7
7
2
A380-800
4
2
1
1
4
A350-900
20
3
7
10
20
20
8
A330-300
5
5
5
5
1
A330-200
15
6
11
10
21
21
Total Long-Haul
110
62
0
66
38
68
172
168
8
B737-900
5
5
5
5
B737-800
31
95
34
8
84
126
125
9
B737-700
9
4
7
6
13
10
-4
A321
18
10
8
18
18
-1
A320
39
3
4
32
39
39
-3
A319
19
11
8
19
17
-11
A318
9
5
4
9
9
-3
A220-300
16
12
4
16
15
9
Total Medium-Haul
101
45
99
87
12
146
245
238
-4
Canadair Jet 1000
6
6
6
-11
Canadair Jet 700
Embraer 195 E2
14
14
14
14
7
Embraer 190
19
30
17
4
28
49
49
2
Embraer 175
17
3
14
17
17
Embraer 170
13
10
3
13
13
-2
Embraer 145
Total Regional
38
61
0
36
18
45
99
93
-4
B747-400ERF
3
3
3
3
B747-400BCF
1
1
1
1
B777-F
2
2
2
2
Total Cargo
2
4
0
4
0
2
6
6
0
Total
251
172
99
193
68
261
522
505
0
FOURTH QUARTER 2022 TRAFFIC
Passenger network activity*
Q4
Year to date
Total Passenger network*
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
16,490
12,840
28.4%
64,968
35,855
81.2%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
54,438
37,710
44.4%
205,732
101,091
103.5%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
63,281
53,485
18.3%
245,457
176,019
39.4%
Load factor (%)
86.0%
70.5%
15.5
83.8%
57.4%
26.4
Long-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
6,123
4,147
47.6%
22,908
11,038
107.5%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
45,488
30,066
51.3%
168,207
78,353
114.7%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
52,143
42,893
21.6%
198,824
143,359
38.7%
Load factor (%)
87.2%
70.1%
17.1
84.6%
54.7%
29.9
North America
Passengers carried (‘000s)
2,067
1,248
65.7%
8,303
3,100
167.9%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
14,799
8,971
65.0%
59,383
22,405
165.0%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
17,101
13,461
27.0%
70,608
42,631
65.6%
Load factor (%)
86.5%
66.6%
19.9
84.1%
52.6%
31.5
Latin America
Passengers carried (‘000s)
859
562
53.0%
3,102
1,293
139.9%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
8,175
5,420
50.8%
29,502
12,454
136.9%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
9,031
6,590
37.0%
33,097
23,211
42.6%
Load factor (%)
90.5%
82.2%
8.3
89.1%
53.7%
35.5
Asia / Middle East
Passengers carried (‘000s)
1,150
606
89.8%
3,623
1,706
112.4%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
8,561
4,090
109.3%
26,121
11,440
128.3%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
10,062
7,905
27.3%
32,915
29,731
10.7%
Load factor (%)
85.1%
51.7%
33.3
79.4%
38.5%
40.9
Africa
Passengers carried (‘000s)
1,040
845
23.1%
3,870
2,578
50.1%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
6,357
4,846
31.2%
23,170
14,398
60.9%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
7,449
6,657
11.9%
27,974
23,003
21.6%
Load factor (%)
85.3%
72.8%
12.5
82.8%
62.6%
20.2
Caribbean / Indian Ocean
Passengers carried (‘000s)
1,007
887
13.5%
4,012
2,362
69.8%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
7,595
6,738
12.7%
30,032
17,656
70.1%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
8,501
8,280
2.7%
34,230
24,782
38.1%
Load factor (%)
89.3%
81.4%
8.0
87.7%
71.2%
16.5
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
10,366
8,693
19.3%
42,057
24,817
69.5%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
8,951
7,644
17.1%
37,525
22,739
65.0%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
11,138
10,592
5.2%
46,634
32,660
42.8%
Load factor (%)
80.4%
72.2%
8.2
80.5%
69.6%
10.8
* Air France and KLM
Transavia activity
Q4
Year to date
Transavia
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
4,505
3,042
48.1%
18,355
8,814
108.3%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
7,983
5,131
55.6%
31,834
15,012
112.1%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
9,416
6,452
45.9%
37,369
20,097
85.9%
Load factor (%)
84.8%
79.5%
5.3
85.2%
74.7%
10.5
Total group passenger activity**
Q4
Year to date
Total group**
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
20,995
15,881
32.2%
83,323
44,669
86.5%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
62,422
42,841
45.7%
237,567
116,103
104.6%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
72,698
59,937
21.3%
282,826
196,116
44.2%
Load factor (%)
85.9%
71.5%
14.4
84.0%
59.2%
24.8
** Air France, KLM and Transavia
Cargo activity
Q4
Year to date
Total Group
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
1,756
2,001
(12.2%)
6,888
8,057
(14.5%)
Available tonne-km (m ATK)
3,403
3,106
9.6%
13,256
11,469
15.6%
Load factor (%)
51.6%
64.4%
(12.9)
52.0%
70.2%
(18.3)
Air France activity
Q4
Year to date
Total Passenger network activity
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
10,153
7,644
32.8%
39,130
21,816
79.4%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
33,203
22,153
49.9%
123,444
60,180
105.1%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
38,313
30,327
26.3%
146,796
93,568
56.9%
Load factor (%)
86.7%
73.0%
13.6
84.1%
64.3%
19.8
Long-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
3,829
2,586
48.0%
14,282
6,988
104.4%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
27,696
17,862
55.1%
101,269
47,127
114.9%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
31,588
24,429
29.3%
119,437
75,071
59.1%
Load factor (%)
87.7%
73.1%
14.6
84.8%
62.8%
22.0
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
6,323
5,058
25.0%
24,844
14,828
67.6%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
5,508
4,291
28.4%
22,175
13,054
69.9%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
6,725
5,898
14.0%
27,360
18,497
47.9%
Load factor (%)
81.9%
72.8%
9.1
81.1%
70.6%
10.5
Q4
Year to date
Cargo activity
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
929
955
(2.7%)
3,559
3,603
(1.2%)
Available tonne-km (m ATK)
1,950
1,677
16.3%
7,494
5,871
27.7%
Load factor (%)
47.6%
56.9%
(9.3)
47.5%
61.4%
(13.9)
KLM activity
Q4
Year to date
Total Passenger network activity
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
6,337
5,196
22.0%
25,838
14,039
84.0%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
21,236
15,558
36.5%
82,289
40,912
101.1%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
24,968
23,158
7.8%
98,660
82,452
19.7%
Load factor (%)
85.1%
67.2%
17.9
83.4%
49.6%
33.8
Long-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
2,294
1,561
47.0%
8,626
4,050
113.0%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
17,793
12,204
45.8%
66,939
31,227
114.4%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
20,555
18,463
11.3%
79,386
68,288
16.3%
Load factor (%)
86.6%
66.1%
20.5
84.3%
45.7%
38.6
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
4,043
3,635
11.2%
17,212
9,989
72.3%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
3,443
3,353
2.7%
15,350
9,685
58.5%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
4,413
4,694
(6.0%)
19,274
14,163
36.1%
Load factor (%)
78.0%
71.4%
6.6
79.6%
68.4%
11.3
Q4
Year to date
Cargo activity
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
828
1,047
(20.9%)
3,330
4,454
(25.2%)
Available tonne-km (m ATK)
1,453
1,430
1.7%
5,762
5,598
2.9%
Load factor (%)
57.0%
73.2%
(16.3)
57.8%
79.6%
(21.8)
1 Change versus 31 Dec 2021 2 Subject to compliance with EU State Aid Temporary Framework, if applicable 3 2-years anniversary date of the granting of the French State recapitalization aid 4 Refers to 2024-2026 period