AIR FRANCE-KLM : Bernstein sticks Neutral
Today at 07:06 am
Alexander Irving from Bernstein retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 1.60.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 07:11:23 2023-07-05 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.711 EUR
|-0.64%
|-1.95%
|+38.99%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-05
|1.711 €
|-0.64%
|1 883 129
|2023-07-04
|1.722 €
|-0.95%
|5,987,901
|2023-07-03
|1.739 €
|+0.90%
|6,849,428
|2023-06-30
|1.723 €
|-1.85%
|7,214,218
|2023-06-29
|1.756 €
|+0.60%
|7,172,734
Real-time Euronext Paris - 07:05:26 2023-07-05 am EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+38.91%
|4 822 M $
|+52.28%
|4 756 M $
|+39.21%
|5 114 M $
|+34.01%
|4 399 M $
|+47.86%
|3 759 M $
|+38.00%
|5 920 M $
|+31.30%
|3 505 M $
|+17.21%
|3 202 M $
|+38.89%
|2 951 M $
|-3.99%
|6 765 M $