AIR FRANCE-KLM : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
November 14, 2023 at 01:26 pm EST
UBS analyst Jarrod Castle maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 21.
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+0.54%
|3 327 M $
|+7.64%
|21 881 M $
|+39.84%
|20 399 M $
|+10.49%
|18 907 M $
|-26.33%
|15 411 M $
|-27.76%
|13 207 M $
|+4.27%
|12 501 M $
|+26.55%
|11 776 M $
|-24.23%
|11 547 M $
|+64.80%
|11 206 M $