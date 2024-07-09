|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.422 EUR
|-1.54%
|+2.83%
|-38.04%
|12:11pm
|AIR FRANCE-KLM : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Jul. 08
|Southwest Airlines Co. Appoints Rakesh Gangwal as a Member of the Board
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-37.92%
|2.43B
|+15.21%
|29.91B
|-8.99%
|20.99B
|+45.12%
|19.6B
|+7.16%
|18.39B
|+13.48%
|15.39B
|-26.72%
|13.71B
|+35.83%
|12.91B
|-7.55%
|12.55B
|+14.13%
|11.07B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- AF Stock
- News Air France-KLM
- AIR FRANCE-KLM : UBS reiterates its Buy rating