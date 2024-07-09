Air France-KLM is one of the world's leading airline companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger and freight transportation (85.4%): 72.1 million people and 0.9 Mt of merchandise transported in 2023; - low-cost passenger transportation (8.8%; Transavia): 21.5 million people transported; - maintenance services (5.7%); - other (0.1%). At the end of 2023, the group had a fleet of 551 aircraft (including 271 owned and 280 leased) divided between the domestic fleets of Air France (258), KLM (176) and Transavia (117).

Sector Airlines