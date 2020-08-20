Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/20 07:57:35 am
3.646 EUR   -2.83%
07:28aAIR FRANCE-KLM : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05:26aGrowth at payments co Adyen slows amid coronavirus, shares dip
RE
08/17AIR FRANCE-KLM : Bernstein lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AIR FRANCE-KLM : UBS remains Neutral

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 07:28am EDT

In a research note published by Jarrod Castle, UBS gives a Neutral rating to the stock..

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -2.85% 3.646 Real-time Quote.-62.19%
UBS GROUP AG -1.97% 10.925 Delayed Quote.-8.83%

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIR FRANCE-KLM
07:28aAIR FRANCE-KLM : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05:26aGrowth at payments co Adyen slows amid coronavirus, shares dip
RE
08/17AIR FRANCE-KLM : Bernstein lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
08/14EUROPE : UK quarantine moves, data knock European stocks lower
RE
08/14UK quarantine decision hits airline stocks in blow to recovery hopes
RE
08/14Air France-KLM and French travel stocks hit by UK quarantine measure
RE
08/13Air France-KLM's Dutch arm puts workers' pay hike on hold
RE
08/12AIR FRANCE KLM : KLM increases flights from Newcastle to Amsterdam Schiphol
AQ
08/07Thousands of BA staff to lose jobs as airline pushes ahead with cuts
RE
08/07Thousands of British Airways staff to lose jobs as airline pushes ahead with ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 763 M 15 096 M 15 096 M
Net income 2020 -4 961 M -5 867 M -5 867 M
Net Debt 2020 11 996 M 14 189 M 14 189 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 604 M 1 908 M 1 897 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 82 532
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,51 €
Last Close Price 3,75 €
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target -6,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-62.19%1 908
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-52.68%17 578
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.09%14 975
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.13%13 647
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-27.48%11 344
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-60.90%10 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group