Russian invasion of Ukraine has a limited impact on worldwide capacity development (with Ukrainian airspace being fully closed, and Belarusian and Russian airspaces closed to European airlines). It is mainly affecting Europe-Asia routes (as airlines are obliged to lengthen routes distance to avoid closed space), creating a competitive disadvantage for European airlines, specifically for those geographically located in North of Europe (e.g. Finnair).

US capacity further reached 97% in June 2023 with the number of the regions to recover above

European capacity further reached 93% in June 2023, with most of the regions to recover above 90% and only

Worldwide capacity has reached an average of 77% in 2022 (all figures in ASK's vs. same period of 2019) and continues its recovery throughout 2023.

Transport. After a series of staff reductions during COVID-19 period, staff shortages in aviation persist, as, most of the time, there is a significant delay from the need identification, towards hiring and a proper training of qualified personnel. This issue further challenges and oftentimes delays the capacity recovery for some business areas (e.g. MRO).

Airlines are still being impacted by supply chain issues and reliability constraints on some new-generation engines. The situation is also worsened by the lack of spare parts (in particular for the GTF of Pratt & Whitney, as of April 2023: 10,000 days on the ground for 38,000 days flying) and elongated deliveries by aircraft manufacturers (e.g. less than 80 B787 deliveries by Boeing in 2023). Therefore, supplies are not at the level expected for the peak season and the lease market becoming tense.

On operations side, European airports had been highly affected by disruptions throughout 2022, mainly due to higher recovery pace and, on the other hand, lack of resources for a quick scale up of operations. The issue was resolved in most airports by the end of 2022.

Early-2023 was further challenged by ATC strikes in Europe, mostly in France (and to a lesser extent in Germany), potentially affecting 237K flights (~30% of daily European flights are estimated to be impacted during 34 days of industrial action in France). This also disturbs an arrival punctuality in Europe, that has decreased by 9pts on average during the strikes period (71% vs. 80% on a normal activity day).