Half year report 2023
Table of content
1
FIRST HALF YEAR
ACTIVITY REPORT
25
2
FINANCIAL REPORT
68
3
INFORMATION AND
CONTROL
- FIRST HALF YEAR ACTIVITY REPORT
1.1
ACTIVITY
1.1.1
Strategy
1.1.2
Business review
6
1.1.3
The Fleet
8
1.1.4
Highlights
11
1.1.5
Outlook and subsequent events
13
1.1.6
Risk factors
15
1.1.7
Related parties
17
1.2
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
18
1.2.1
The Board of Directors
18
1.2.2
The CEO Committee
22
1.2.3
The Group Executive Committee
22
1.2.4
Stock market and shareholder structure
23
ACTIVITY
1.1 ACTIVITY
1.1.1
Strategy
Economic environment:
Real GDP growth (%)
2022
World
3.4
Euro Area
3.5
Of which France
2.6
Of which Netherlands
4.5
Latin America and Caribbean
4.0
United States
2.1
China
3.0
Japan
1.1
Sub-Saharan Africa
3.9
Source1
2023
2.8
0.8
0.7
1.0
1.6
1.6
5.2
1.3
3.6
From early 2023, the World economic growth projection was updated upwards, reflecting on ongoing economic resilience. Inflation is still being high, while expected to fall back later during the year, due to weaker commodity prices, less dynamic growth, and easing supply chain issues, with speed and pace depending on the country. Spillovers of war in Ukraine stay moderate at this stage, with tensions and sanctions between West and Russia to persist long after any ceasefire. Energy prices are expected to stay moderate, while rationing of energy in Europe is not expected to happen.
Eurozone is forecasted to have some significant divergence across region. Southern European economies outperformed the eurozone average, while Germany fell
into recession during the winter. Recent developments also show a tighter financial condition and a weaker demand. US is showing more resilient economy, with notable strengthening of labor market and positive signals from consumer spending. China is expected to continue economic growth, with a sharp rebound after a late-2022 boarders reopening, leading to an increased consumer spending and service output, and a recovery in consumer confidence. The mechanical effect of COVID-19 rebound, and its related growth, is expected to ease-inlate-20232.
Oil price
Brent (US$/bbl)
2022 Q1
2022 Q2
2022 Q3
2022 Q4
2023 Q1
2023 Q2
Average Brent price
100.3
113.5
100.7
88.6
81.2
78.3
Average Jet fuel price
120.8
167
141.1
136.8
126.2
95.2
Source3
During 2022 energy and oil prices had been on a rise and reached a record level in Q2 2022 (highly impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine). Since its all-time highs, energy prices have been on a steady decrease, attaining normalization early-2023. Energy inflation in OECD countries is expected to further fall down4.
- World Economic Outlook, IMF, April 2023
- Oxford Economics Global: US strength prompts upgrade to 2023 world GDP growth
3 EIA. Brent and Jet fuel prices. June 2023
4https://www.oecd.org/newsroom/consumer-prices-oecd-updated-6-june-2023.htm
Currency exchange rates
For one Euro
2022 Q1
2022 Q2
2022 Q3
2022 Q4
2023 Q1
2023 Q2
(average)
USD
1.12
1.06
1.01
1.02
1.07
1.09
GBP
0.84
0.85
0.86
0.87
0.88
0.87
CHF
1.04
1.03
0.97
0.98
0.99
0.98
JPY
130.5
138.2
139.3
144.3
142
150
Source5
After an important depreciation of Euro against US dollar in 2022, led by different macroeconomic outlooks for the Eurozone compared to United States (a higher growth forecast for US, political uncertainty in several large EU economies and some level of precaution about the impact of the war in Ukraine), Euro stabilized end- of-2022 and further strengthened early-2023.
Eurozone inflation remains high, but has already peaked,
and is currently being on a disinflationary path, with deflationary energy prices, and decreasing inflation in food prices. Both non-energy industrial goods and services inflation have declined, resulting in 0.3pt in core inflation. The inflation is expected to continue to gradually decrease, resulting in 5.3% for a full year of 2023.
Industrial context:
Worldwide capacity
Worldwide capacity has reached an average of 77% in 2022 (all figures in ASK's vs. same period of 2019) and continues its recovery throughout 2023.
- European capacity further reached 93% in June 2023, with most of the regions to recover above 90% and only Europe-Asia flows (mostly affected by China) to lag at 79% in June 2023;
- US capacity further reached 97% in June 2023 with the number of the regions to recover above pre-covid levels (Africa, CSA, Caribbean and Indian Ocean, Middle East, Intra-regional), while Asia still significantly lag behind at 67%;
- China capacity, after late-2022 full release of COVID-19 restrictions and a following borders reopening, experienced a sharp increase in international flows, recovering to 41% in June 2023 (from 6% average throughout 2022). China domestic capacity is stable around 120%, and currently boosting the full China capacity, that reached 86% in June 2023.
Russian invasion of Ukraine has a limited impact on worldwide capacity development (with Ukrainian airspace being fully closed, and Belarusian and Russian airspaces closed to European airlines). It is mainly affecting Europe-Asia routes (as airlines are obliged to lengthen routes distance to avoid closed space), creating a competitive disadvantage for European airlines, specifically for those geographically located in North of Europe (e.g. Finnair).
Transport. After a series of staff reductions during COVID-19 period, staff shortages in aviation persist, as, most of the time, there is a significant delay from the need identification, towards hiring and a proper training of qualified personnel. This issue further challenges and oftentimes delays the capacity recovery for some business areas (e.g. MRO).
Airlines are still being impacted by supply chain issues and reliability constraints on some new-generation engines. The situation is also worsened by the lack of spare parts (in particular for the GTF of Pratt & Whitney, as of April 2023: 10,000 days on the ground for 38,000 days flying) and elongated deliveries by aircraft manufacturers (e.g. less than 80 B787 deliveries by Boeing in 2023). Therefore, supplies are not at the level expected for the peak season and the lease market becoming tense.
On operations side, European airports had been highly affected by disruptions throughout 2022, mainly due to higher recovery pace and, on the other hand, lack of resources for a quick scale up of operations. The issue was resolved in most airports by the end of 2022.
Early-2023 was further challenged by ATC strikes in Europe, mostly in France (and to a lesser extent in Germany), potentially affecting 237K flights (~30% of daily European flights are estimated to be impacted during 34 days of industrial action in France). This also disturbs an arrival punctuality in Europe, that has decreased by 9pts on average during the strikes period (71% vs. 80% on a normal activity day).
Industry disruptions
COVID-19 pandemic is not anymore an impediment to Air
- Boursorama currency exchanges. 29/06/2023
