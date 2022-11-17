Advanced search
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:23 2022-11-17 am EST
1.237 EUR   -1.55%
05:09aAir France Klm : Air France-KLM announces the closing of bookbuilding
PU
01:21aAir France shares drop after issue of 300m bonds
AQ
11/16Air France-KLM Raises $317 Million Via Bond Offering
MT
Air France KLM : Air France-KLM announces the closing of bookbuilding

11/17/2022 | 05:09am EST
Air France-KLM

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Registration date16 nov 2022 - 15:43
  • Statutory nameAir France-KLM
  • TitleAir France-KLM announces the closing of bookbuilding

Date last update: 17 November 2022

Disclaimer

Air France-KLM SA published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 10:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25 036 M 26 043 M 26 043 M
Net income 2022 173 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2022 7 745 M 8 057 M 8 057 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 227 M 3 357 M 3 357 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 66 166
Free-Float 47,1%
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1,26 €
Average target price 1,68 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-35.67%3 357
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED9.62%25 749
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-12.69%22 336
AIR CHINA LIMITED12.13%17 614
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.84%15 523
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.50%15 222