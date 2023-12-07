Following the proposal of the Appointments and Governance Committee, the Board of Directors of Air France-KLM decided, during its meeting on December 7, 2023, to coopt Florence Parly as Director, replacing Isabelle Parize. This cooptation will be submitted for ratification at the next Air France-KLM Shareholders' Meeting.

This nomination is in line with the upcoming succession of Anne-Marie Couderc as Chair of the Board of Directors, which will take place - at the latest - following the 2025 Shareholders' Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the 2024 financial year.

To that end, an amendment to the articles of incorporation of Air France-KLM will be submitted to the 2024 Shareholders' Meeting in order to allow for a one-year extension of Anne-Marie Couderc's term of office.