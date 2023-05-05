Air France KLM : Availability of documents ahead of the Shareholders' Meeting of June 7, 2023

Paris, May 5, 2023

Availability of documents ahead of the Shareholders' Meeting of June 7, 2023

Preparatory documents to the Shareholders' Meeting of June 7, 2023

Shareholders of Air France-KLM are invited to participate to the Air France-KLM Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting which will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2.30 pm at the Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Hotel, 8 rue de Rome, 93290 Tremblay- en-France.

In this context, information relating to this Shareholders' Meeting and referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code is available on the Company's website, www.airfranceklm.com(section Finance / Shareholders / Annual General Meeting) and is made available to shareholders, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion), containing the agenda, the draft resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors and a description of the conditions for participating and voting in the Shareholders' Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoire (BALO), on April 28, 2023.

Shareholders are reminded that they may vote remotely, prior to the Shareholders' Meeting. For this purpose, they are strongly encouraged to participate either by Internet (on the secure voting platforms VOTACCESS and VOXALY) or by mail (using the voting form attached to the convening notice they will be receiving and available on the Company's website www.airfranceklm.com) for the purpose of voting or giving a proxy or to obtain an admission card.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website www.airfranceklm.com(section Finance / Shareholders / Shareholders' Meeting section) and will be available via the link https://www.yuca.tv/en/air-france-klm/ag-2023-air-france-klm.You can also watch a replay of the meeting any time after the Shareholders' Meeting.

Investor Relations

Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com mamami@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com