Paris, 25 July 2024
Availability of the 2024 First Half Financial Report
Air France-KLM's 2024 First Half Financial Report (January-June 2024) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on July 25, 2024. The French language version of this document is available in the regulatory conditions and may be consulted in the Publications and the Regulated Information sections of the Air France-KLM website, (www.airfranceklm.com/fr/finance/publications), and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The English version of the 2024 First Half financial report is available on the Air France-KLM website (www.airfranceklm.com/finance) in the Publications and the Regulated Information sections.
Investor Relations
Michiel Klinkers
Marouane Mami
michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com mamami@airfranceklm.com
Website: www.airfranceklm.com
Disclaimer
Air France-KLM SA published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 17:07:09 UTC.