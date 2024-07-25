Paris, 25 July 2024

Availability of the 2024 First Half Financial Report

Air France-KLM's 2024 First Half Financial Report (January-June 2024) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on July 25, 2024. The French language version of this document is available in the regulatory conditions and may be consulted in the Publications and the Regulated Information sections of the Air France-KLM website, (www.airfranceklm.com/fr/finance/publications), and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The English version of the 2024 First Half financial report is available on the Air France-KLM website (www.airfranceklm.com/finance) in the Publications and the Regulated Information sections.

