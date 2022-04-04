Log in
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Air France KLM : Availability pf the 2021 Universal Registration Document

04/04/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
Roissy, April 4 2022

Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Air France-KLM's 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 4, 2022.

The French version is available in accordance with the applicable regulatory conditions. It may be consulted on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on Air France-KLM's website www.airfranceklm.com(Finance/Annual Documents and Finance/Publications/Regulated Information sections). The English version of this document is available on Air France-KLM's website www.airfranceklm.com(sections Finance / Publications / Annual Documents / Regulated Information).

The Registration Document has been published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in XBRL and includes, in particular, the Annual Financial Report, the Report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the Statutory Auditors' reports and the information relating to the Statutory Auditors' fees.

Investor relations

Press

Frederic Kahane

Michiel Klinkers

+33 1 49 89 52 59

+33 1 49 89 52 60

+33 1 41 56 56 00

frkahane@airfranceklm.com

Michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

1

Disclaimer

Air France-KLM SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 18:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
