Air France-KLM: CMA CGM exceeds 10% of voting rights

July 05, 2024 at 07:27 am EDT Share

On June 30, CMA CGM declared to the AMF that it had exceeded the threshold of 10% of Air France-KLM's voting rights and held 8.80% of the airline's capital and 12.83% of its voting rights, following the allocation of double voting rights.



The freight transport giant has indicated that, for the next six months, it has no plans to acquire Air France-KLM shares, nor to request the appointment of a representative to the Board of Directors.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.