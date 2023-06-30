|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:40:05.987
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SCOR SE
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:40:05.193
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:40:04.377
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:40:03.593
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:40:02.807
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:38:06.477
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:38:05.7
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:38:04.71
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:38:03.893
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:38:03.007
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:36:06.27
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:36:05.333
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T11:44:02.663
|Declarations
|Document
|SOCIETE ANONYME D' EXPLOSIFS ET DE PRODUITS CHIMIQUES
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T11:12:02.75
|NotesEtAutresInformations
|Depot
|KEYRUS
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:30:23.247
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:20:33.7
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:20:04.483
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:18:36.1
|undefined
|Communique
|CARMILA SA
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:18:32.97
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:18:30.227
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:16:33.56
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:16:30.437
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:16:02.94
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:14:33.017
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:14:30.257
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:14:03.02
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:12:33.167
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:12:30.407
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:10:34.043
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:10:31.267
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:10:28.54
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:08:33.307
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:08:30.373
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:08:03.223
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T09:56:02.787
|Declarations
|Document
|PHAXIAM THERAPEUTICS
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T09:34:03.633
|Declarations
|Document
|PARAGON ID
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T09:34:02.84
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|VILMORIN & CIE
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T09:32:03.633
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:08:05.303
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:08:04.503
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SES IMAGOTAG
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:08:03.687
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CLASQUIN
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:06:06.687
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CLASQUIN
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:06:05.92
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:06:05.157
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:06:04.38
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:06:03.59
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LEGRAND
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:04:04.713
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:04:03.59
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TRIGANO
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:24:04.047
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:20:03.867
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|SANOFI
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:18:03.963
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE LOIRE-CENTRE
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:14:03.927
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:12:04.937
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:12:03.98
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|BANQUE POPULAIRE OCCITANE
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:10:04.137
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|AVENIR TELECOM
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:08:04.25
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T15:36:04.457
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T15:36:03.67
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T15:34:07.02
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|KLEPIERRE
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T15:34:06.243
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T15:34:05.453
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:20:03.673
|Declarations
|Document
|TRANSITION EVERGREEN
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:18:04.41
|Declarations
|Document
|TRANSITION EVERGREEN
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:18:03.62
|Declarations
|Document
|TRANSITION EVERGREEN
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:16:03.563
|Declarations
|Document
|TRANSITION EVERGREEN
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:12:03.557
|Declarations
|Document
|SANOFI
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:10:03.617
|Declarations
|Document
|LA CHAUSSERIA
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:08:03.657
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|VILMORIN & CIE
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:06:04.71
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:06:03.6
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:10:06.607
|undefined
|Communique
|AMUNDI
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:08:33.03
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:08:29.7
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:08:03.783
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:06:32.253
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:06:29.483
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:06:03.813
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:04:32.847
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:04:29.707
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:02:06.467
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:08:05.417
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:08:04.663
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:08:03.87
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:08:03.063
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BUREAU VERITAS
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:06:06.69
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:06:05.903
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:06:05.15
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FREY
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:06:04.393
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SIDETRADE
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:06:03.633
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BIOMERIEUX
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:06:02.867
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:04:03.697
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:04:02.88
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BIOMERIEUX
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T16:56:02.84
|Declarations
|Document
|PRODWAYS GROUP
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T16:54:02.883
|Declarations
|Document
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T16:52:02.823
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T15:36:03.72
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T15:36:02.877
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T15:34:05.423
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T15:34:04.617
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T15:34:03.81
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Air France-KLM SA published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 13:44:35 UTC.