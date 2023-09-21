Air France-KLM is one of the world's leading airline companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger and freight transportation (86.2%): 65 million people and 0.9 Mt of merchandise transported in 2022; - low-cost passenger transportation (8.4%; Transavia): 18.3 million people transported; - maintenance services (5.3%); - other (0.1%). At the end of 2022, the group had a fleet of 522 aircraft (including 193 owned and 329 leased) divided between the domestic fleets of Air France (251), KLM (211) and Transavia (60).

Sector Airlines