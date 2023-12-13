|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T17:00:03.403
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T17:00:02.56
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ADOCIA
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T16:58:05.977
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T16:58:05.113
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T16:58:04.277
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T16:58:03.457
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T16:58:02.553
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T16:56:05.243
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T16:56:04.33
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T16:56:03.447
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T16:56:02.553
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T16:18:02.497
|CalendrierOffre
|Document
|TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T14:56:04.027
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T14:56:02.75
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T13:50:02.657
|Pactes
|Document
|ORPEA
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T11:52:02.57
|Declarations
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|null
|2023-12-13T11:22:02.653
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
|Link
|null
|2023-12-13T10:11:51.28
|undefined
|Communique
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2023-12-13T10:11:48.1
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-12-13T10:11:45.08
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T10:11:41.907
|Declarations
|Document
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-12-13T10:11:41.02
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T10:08:02.563
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OBER
|Link
|null
|2023-12-13T10:07:40.797
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-12-13T00:00:00
|2023-12-13T10:07:37.277
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BOIRON
|Link
|null
|2023-12-13T10:07:36.517
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-12-13T10:04:04.267
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T18:06:05.433
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VERALLIA
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T18:06:04.663
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T18:06:03.863
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T18:06:03.047
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ARVERNE GROUP S.A.
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T18:04:06.377
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|IPSOS
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T18:04:05.543
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VINCI
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T18:04:04.73
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T18:04:03.95
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T18:04:03.087
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T18:02:04.62
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T18:02:03.83
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FONCIERE INEA
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T18:02:03.04
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COMPAGNIE DES ALPES
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T17:48:03.66
|Declarations
|Document
|BONDUELLE
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T17:48:02.863
|ObligationDepotOP
|Document
|L'OREAL
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T17:40:03.033
|NotesEtAutresInformations
|Conformite
|TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T16:40:04.197
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T16:40:03.04
|Declarations
|Document
|GROUPE PAROT
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T16:12:03.883
|Declarations
|Document
|WORLDLINE
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T16:12:03.027
|Declarations
|Document
|WAVESTONE
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T15:48:04.523
|AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|VALBIOTIS
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T15:42:04.32
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|BEL
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T15:42:03.11
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T15:40:06.667
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T15:40:05.807
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T15:40:04
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T15:40:03.123
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T15:38:06.47
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T15:38:05.667
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T15:38:04.837
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T15:38:03.993
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T15:38:03.087
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T15:36:04.89
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOITEC
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T15:36:04.087
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T15:36:03.103
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T15:32:04.797
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|VALBIOTIS
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T14:12:03.163
|ObligationDepotOP
|Document
|XILAM ANIMATION
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T14:02:03.2
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T13:46:02.987
|Declarations
|Document
|EIFFAGE
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T13:44:04.287
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OBER
|Link
|2023-12-12T00:00:00
|2023-12-12T13:44:03.157
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BOIRON
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T10:21:36.007
|undefined
|Communique
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T10:18:07
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T10:18:03.283
|undefined
|Communique
|AMUNDI
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T10:16:22.657
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T10:15:37.863
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T10:15:34.71
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T10:15:31.603
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T10:12:03.447
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T10:11:36.167
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T10:11:32.853
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T10:06:12.127
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-12-12T10:06:08.78
|undefined
|Communique
|BPCE
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:08:06.19
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|INVENTIVA
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:08:05.393
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|INVENTIVA
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:08:04.613
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|INVENTIVA
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:08:03.78
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|INVENTIVA
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:08:02.983
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:06:06.397
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FNAC DARTY
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:06:05.573
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VINCI
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:06:04.773
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|IPSOS
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:06:03.947
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VINCI
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:06:03.107
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:04:05.68
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:04:04.88
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FONCIERE INEA
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:04:04.083
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LAGARDERE SA
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T18:04:02.907
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|METHANOR
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T16:16:02.943
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T15:52:06.43
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T15:52:05.593
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T15:52:04.743
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T15:52:03.883
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T15:52:03.003
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-12-11T00:00:00
|2023-12-11T15:50:06.403
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Air France-KLM SA published this content on 13 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2023 16:03:04 UTC.