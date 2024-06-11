|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T15:36:02.47
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T15:34:06.73
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RUBIS
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T15:34:05.913
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VIRIDIEN
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T15:34:05.05
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T15:34:04.163
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T15:34:03.293
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EIFFAGE
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T15:34:02.47
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|BIOMERIEUX
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T15:32:06.107
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T15:32:05.237
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T14:52:11.857
|AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|BPIFRANCE
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T14:24:02.493
|Declarations
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T14:22:02.483
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T14:10:03.03
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T13:42:02.517
|Declarations
|Document
|OSMOZIS
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T11:46:02.507
|Declarations
|Document
|OSMOZIS
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T11:16:04.24
|Declarations
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T11:16:03.423
|Declarations
|Document
|GETLINK SE
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T11:16:02.52
|Declarations
|Document
|CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T11:12:02.537
|Declarations
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T11:10:03.433
|Declarations
|Document
|ACCOR
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T11:10:02.54
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|TIPIAK
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T11:08:02.473
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|2024-06-11T00:00:00
|2024-06-11T11:06:02.543
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:16:20.23
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:16:07.213
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:16:04.397
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:14:16.027
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:12:14.827
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:12:02.653
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:10:17.22
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:10:14.367
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:10:02.723
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:08:14.923
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:08:11.967
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:06:18.68
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:06:15.133
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:06:12.047
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:04:17.513
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:04:14.13
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:04:02.72
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:02:14.57
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-11T10:02:03.683
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:30:03.657
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CROSSJECT
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:30:02.887
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FREY
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:30:02.077
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CLASQUIN
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:28:05.353
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:28:04.573
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CLASQUIN
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:28:03.777
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:28:02.97
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|GUILLEMOT CORPORATION
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:28:02.137
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|STEF
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:26:06.227
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CROSSJECT
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:26:05.447
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:26:04.623
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:26:03.847
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:26:03.02
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:26:02.167
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LAGARDERE SA
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:24:04.52
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:24:03.73
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:24:02.937
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|GUILLEMOT CORPORATION
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:24:02.137
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|GUILLEMOT CORPORATION
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:18:02.127
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:16:06.357
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:16:05.517
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:16:04.653
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:16:03.827
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:16:02.98
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:16:02.117
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:14:05.493
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BOUYGUES
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:14:04.703
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:14:03.863
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:14:02.993
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:14:02.177
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|UPBEAT BIDCO
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:12:06.297
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:12:05.48
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:12:04.653
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CROSSJECT
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:12:03.88
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CROSSJECT
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:12:03.067
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:12:02.187
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:10:05.62
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:10:04.787
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:10:03.973
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|GL EVENTS
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:10:03.13
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BOLLORE SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:10:02.273
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:08:06.44
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:08:05.607
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:08:04.79
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:08:03.96
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:08:03.097
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:08:02.217
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:06:04.213
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:06:03.393
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T18:06:02.153
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T15:56:02.13
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|VISIATIV
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T15:54:02.98
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T15:54:02.13
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|AURES TECHNOLOGIES
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T15:34:08.33
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALNEVA SE
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T15:34:05.853
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RUBIS
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T15:34:05.05
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2024-06-10T00:00:00
|2024-06-10T15:34:04.207
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|null
|2024-06-10T15:34:03.41
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|NATIXIS
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Air France-KLM SA published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 13:37:07 UTC.