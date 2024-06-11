Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:36:02.47 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:34:06.73 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RUBIS Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:34:05.913 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:34:05.05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:34:04.163 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:34:03.293 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EIFFAGE Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:34:02.47 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOMERIEUX Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:32:06.107 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:32:05.237 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
null 2024-06-11T14:52:11.857 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BPIFRANCE Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T14:24:02.493 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T14:22:02.483 DeclarationAchatVente Document COVIVIO Link
null 2024-06-11T14:10:03.03 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T13:42:02.517 Declarations Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:46:02.507 Declarations Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:16:04.24 Declarations Document EDENRED Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:16:03.423 Declarations Document GETLINK SE Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:16:02.52 Declarations Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:12:02.537 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:10:03.433 Declarations Document ACCOR Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:10:02.54 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:08:02.473 DeclarationAchatVente Document BELIEVE Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:06:02.543 DeclarationAchatVente Document BELIEVE Link
null 2024-06-11T10:16:20.23 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-06-11T10:16:07.213 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:16:04.397 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-11T10:14:16.027 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-11T10:12:14.827 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-11T10:12:02.653 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:10:17.22 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:10:14.367 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:10:02.723 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:08:14.923 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:08:11.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:06:18.68 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:06:15.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:06:12.047 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:04:17.513 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:04:14.13 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:04:02.72 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:02:14.57 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:02:03.683 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:30:03.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:30:02.887 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:30:02.077 DeclarationDirigeants Document CLASQUIN Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:28:05.353 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:28:04.573 DeclarationDirigeants Document CLASQUIN Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:28:03.777 DeclarationDirigeants Document MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:28:02.97 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:28:02.137 DeclarationDirigeants Document STEF Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:26:06.227 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:26:05.447 DeclarationDirigeants Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:26:04.623 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:26:03.847 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:26:03.02 DeclarationDirigeants Document DASSAULT SYSTEMES Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:26:02.167 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:24:04.52 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:24:03.73 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:24:02.937 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:24:02.137 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:18:02.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:16:06.357 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:16:05.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:16:04.653 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:16:03.827 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:16:02.98 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:16:02.117 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:14:05.493 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:14:04.703 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:14:03.863 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:14:02.993 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:14:02.177 DeclarationDirigeants Document UPBEAT BIDCO Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:12:06.297 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:12:05.48 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:12:04.653 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:12:03.88 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:12:03.067 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:12:02.187 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:10:05.62 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:10:04.787 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:10:03.973 DeclarationDirigeants Document GL EVENTS Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:10:03.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:10:02.273 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:08:06.44 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:08:05.607 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:08:04.79 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:08:03.96 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:08:03.097 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:08:02.217 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:06:04.213 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:06:03.393 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:06:02.153 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:56:02.13 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:54:02.98 DeclarationAchatVente Document COVIVIO Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:54:02.13 DeclarationAchatVente Document AURES TECHNOLOGIES Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:34:08.33 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:34:05.853 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RUBIS Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:34:05.05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:34:04.207 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
null 2024-06-10T15:34:03.41 Prospectus Approbation NATIXIS Link

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Air France-KLM SA published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 13:37:07 UTC.