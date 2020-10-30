Air France KLM : Dutch gov't rejects KLM coronavirus restructuring plan

AMSTERDAM, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday
rejected a restructuring plan presented by Air France-KLM's
Dutch subsidiary to cope with the effects of the pandemic due to
what The Hague sees as insufficient commitment by the company's
workers to wage freezes.
Two sources familiar with negotiations between the company
and government said the rejection was triggered by a refusal by
unions to commit to wage freezes through 2025. The Finance
Ministry and KLM could not immediately comment. De Telegraaf
newspaper, which first reported the news, reported unions and
the company were in emergency talks on Friday.
Parent company Air France-KLM on Friday reported a
1.05 billion-euro ($1.24 billion) quarterly operating loss and
warned of worse to come as resurgent coronavirus infections
bring new travel curbs.
The Dutch government has made its bailout of the KLM
subsidiary - a 3.4 billion euro package of loans and loan
guarantees - contingent on the restructuring plan, which KLM
submitted on Oct. 1.
It includes plans to cut costs by 15% and the company's
workforce by 20%, as well as reducing carbon dioxide emissions
by 50% by 2030.
KLM said on Friday that in light of Europe's second wave of
coronavirus cases, it must now consider further "right-sizing"
of the company, without elaborating on whether that means fleet
reductions or cutting more jobs.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer; editing by Jason
Neely)